Sprott Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) (“Sprott” or the“Company”) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Management commentary "Sprott's Assets Under Management (“AUM”) were $65.1 billion as at March 31, 2026, up 9% from $59.6 billion as at December 31, 2025," said Whitney George, Chief Executive Officer of Sprott. "Gold and silver prices were volatile during the first quarter of 2026, selling off sharply after reaching new highs in January. While near-term volatility remains elevated, the structural foundations of the precious metals market remain intact. Our critical materials strategies performed well during the period, accounting for 96% of our net sales across 13 different funds." "We continued to expand our ETF offerings, subsequent to quarter-end, with the launch of the Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China ETF ("REXC") on April 15, 2026," added Mr. George. "REXC has performed very well since it launched in April. The strength of the Sprott brand is evident as investor adoption of our ETFs is increasing and we achieve key AUM and liquidity milestones more quickly with each subsequent product launch." Key AUM highlights1 AUM was $65.1 billion as at March 31, 2026, up 9% from $59.6 billion as at December 31, 2025. On a three months ended basis, we benefited from market value appreciation across a majority of our fund products and positive net inflows to our exchange listed products.

Key revenue highlights

Management fees were $81.5 million for the quarter, up $41.5 million from $40 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Carried interest and performance fees were $52 million in the quarter, up $52 million from $nil for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net fees were $93.8 million for the quarter, up $57.8 million from $35.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Our revenue performance in the quarter was positively impacted by higher average AUM on market value appreciation and inflows to our physical trusts and ETFs, as well as higher average AUM in our managed equities products. Additionally, we benefited from carried interest crystallization in our private strategies segment and performance fee crystallization in our managed equities segment.

Commission revenues were $5.8 million for the quarter, up $5.5 million from $0.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net commissions were $3 million for the quarter, up $2.8 million from $0.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Commission revenue increased in the quarter due to higher ATM activity predominantly within our physical uranium trust, and to a lesser degree, in our physical copper trust. Finance income was $2.5 million for the quarter, up $1.1 million or 77% from $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in the quarter was due to higher income generated in co-investments made in our private strategies segment and increased interest income on higher cash balances. Key expense highlights

Net compensation expense was $23.7 million for the quarter, up $6.3 million or 36% from $17.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in the quarter was primarily due to higher incentive compensation on increased net fee generation. Our net compensation ratio was 29% in the quarter (March 31, 2025 - 47%) Stock-based compensation expense was $34.7 million for the quarter, up $28.5 million from $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in the quarter was due to the Company's stock price appreciating 46% in the quarter, compared to 6% in the first quarter of last year. The Company issued 276,943 RSUs this year, down 72% from 976,550 RSUs in 2025. SG&A expense was $5.9 million for the quarter, up $1.7 million or 42% from $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in the quarter was due to higher marketing and professional services costs.

1 See“non-IFRS financial measures” section in this press release and schedule 2 and 3 of "Supplemental financial information" Earnings summary

Net income for the quarter was $29.2 million ($1.13 per share), up $17.3 million from $12 million ($0.46 per share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Our net income performance was primarily due to higher average AUM in our exchange listed products and managed equities segments and carried interest crystallization in our private strategies segment. These increases were partially offset by higher stock-based compensation expense as a result of the Company's stock price appreciating 46% in the quarter, compared to 6% in the first quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $57.9 million ($2.25 per share) for the quarter, up $36 million from $21.9 million ($0.85 per share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter benefited from higher average AUM on market value appreciation and inflows to our physical trusts and ETFs, as well as higher average AUM in our managed equities products.

Subsequent events

Subsequent to quarter-end, as at May 1, 2026, AUM was $65.5 billion, up 1% from $65.1 billion as at March 31, 2026. Our performance subsequent to quarter-end was the result of $0.3 billion of market value appreciation and $0.2 billion in net inflows, primarily in our exchange listed products. On May 5, 2026, the Sprott Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.

Supplemental financial information Please refer to the March 31, 2026 quarterly financial statements of the Company and the related management discussion and analysis filed earlier this morning for further details into the Company's financial position as at March 31, 2026 and the Company's financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Schedule 1 - AUM continuity



3 months results (In millions $) AUM

Dec. 31, 2025 Net inflows

(1) Market

value

changes Other

net inflows(1) AUM

Mar. 31,

2026 Net

management

fee rate(2) Exchange listed products - Precious metals physical trusts and ETFs - Physical Gold Trust 15,976 (10 ) 1,309 - 17,275 0.35% - Physical Silver Trust 15,109 587 649 - 16,345 0.45% - Physical Gold and Silver Trust 9,065 (334 ) 631 - 9,362 0.40% - Precious Metals ETFs 1,654 118 52 - 1,824 0.45% - Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust 773 - (51 ) - 722 0.50% 42,577 361 2,590 - 45,528 0.40% - Critical materials physical trusts and ETFs - Physical Uranium Trust 6,158 562 124 - 6,844 0.31% - Critical Materials ETFs 2,950 1,018 216 - 4,184 0.57% - Physical Copper Trust 131 57 (8 ) - 180 0.33% 9,239 1,637 332 - 11,208 0.41% Total exchange listed products 51,816 1,998 2,922 - 56,736 0.40% Managed equities (3) 5,656 (106 ) 782 - 6,332 0.80% Private strategies 2,134 (178 ) 47 - 2,003 0.85% Total AUM (4) 59,606 1,714 3,751 - 65,071 0.45% (1)See "Net inflows" and "Other net inflows" in the key performance indicators and non-IFRS and other financial measures section of the MD&A. (2)Net management fee rate represents the weighted average fees for all funds in the category, net of fund expenses. (3)Managed equities is made up of primarily precious metal strategies (49%), high net worth managed accounts (46%) and U.S. value strategies (5%). (4)No performance fees are earned on exchange listed products. Certain managed equities and private strategies products earn either performance fees based on returns above relevant benchmarks or earn carried interest calculated as a predetermined net profit over a preferred return.

Schedule 2 - Summary financial information

(In thousands $) Q1

2026 Q4

2025 Q3

2025 Q2

2025 Q1

2025 Q4

2024 Q3

2024 Q2

2024 Management fees 81,538 63,818 50,710 44,446 39,989 41,441 38,968 38,325 Fund expenses (3,452 ) (3,304 ) (2,778 ) (2,699 ) (2,464 ) (2,708 ) (2,385 ) (2,657 ) Direct payouts (2,987 ) (2,247 ) (1,871 ) (1,709 ) (1,602 ) (1,561 ) (1,483 ) (1,408 ) Carried interest and performance fees 52,033 38,104 1,757 14,807 - 2,511 4,110 698 Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal (31,121 ) (15,465 ) (690 ) (1,298 ) - (830 ) - (251 ) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external (2,247 ) - - - - - - - Net fees 93,764 80,906 47,128 53,547 35,923 38,853 39,210 34,707 Commissions 5,822 2,655 3,816 1,725 286 819 498 3,332 Commission expense - internal (71 ) (275 ) (329 ) (180 ) (52 ) (146 ) (147 ) (380 ) Commission expense - external (2,791 ) (1,143 ) (1,801 ) (779 ) (47 ) (290 ) (103 ) (1,443 ) Net commissions 2,960 1,237 1,686 766 187 383 248 1,509 Finance income 2,481 2,464 1,583 1,213 1,402 1,441 1,574 4,084 Co-investment income 205 198 234 280 151 296 418 416 Less: Carried interest and performance fees (net of payouts) (18,665 ) (22,639 ) (1,067 ) (13,509 ) - (1,681 ) (4,110 ) (447 ) Total net revenues(1) 80,745 62,166 49,564 42,297 37,663 39,292 37,340 40,269 Add: Carried interest and performance fees 52,033 38,104 1,757 14,807 - 2,511 4,110 698 Gain (loss) on investments 873 4,195 7,012 2,703 1,534 (3,889 ) 937 1,133 Fund expenses 3,452 3,304 2,778 2,699 2,464 2,708 2,385 2,657 Direct payouts 2,987 2,247 1,871 1,709 1,602 1,561 1,483 1,408 Commission expense - internal/external 2,862 1,418 2,130 959 99 436 250 1,823 Total revenues 142,952 111,434 65,112 65,174 43,362 42,619 46,505 47,988 Compensation 86,071 61,329 38,550 33,825 19,597 19,672 18,547 19,225 Direct payouts (2,987 ) (2,247 ) (1,871 ) (1,709 ) (1,602 ) (1,561 ) (1,483 ) (1,408 ) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal (31,121 ) (15,465 ) (690 ) (1,298 ) - (830 ) - (251 ) Commission expense - internal (71 ) (275 ) (329 ) (180 ) (52 ) (146 ) (147 ) (380 ) Severance, new hire accruals and other (169 ) (125 ) (111 ) (32 ) (52 ) (166 ) (58 ) - Impact of market value fluctuation and graded vesting amortization on cash-settled equity plans(2) (27,988 ) (22,351 ) (16,598 ) (12,758 ) (412 ) 71 (114 ) (252 ) Net compensation 23,735 20,866 18,951 17,848 17,479 17,040 16,745 16,934 Net compensation ratio 29 % 34 % 39 % 43 % 47 % 44 % 46 % 44 % Direct payouts 2,987 2,247 1,871 1,709 1,602 1,561 1,483 1,408 Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal 31,121 15,465 690 1,298 - 830 - 251 Commission expense - internal 71 275 329 180 52 146 147 380 Severance, new hire accruals and other 169 125 111 32 52 166 58 - Impact of market value fluctuation and graded vesting amortization on cash-settled equity plans(2) 27,988 22,351 16,598 12,758 412 (71 ) 114 252 Fund expenses(3) 3,452 3,304 2,778 2,699 2,464 2,708 2,385 2,657 Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external(3) 2,247 - - - - - - - Commission expense - external(3) 2,791 1,143 1,801 779 47 290 103 1,443 Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") 5,862 5,053 4,473 4,825 4,127 4,949 4,612 5,040 Interest expense 301 395 261 286 280 613 933 715 Depreciation and amortization 689 652 647 637 541 600 502 568 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (401 ) 1,080 (666 ) 3,263 554 (2,706 ) 1,028 122 Other (income) and expenses - - - - - - - (580 ) Total expenses 101,012 72,956 47,844 46,314 27,610 26,126 28,110 29,190 Net income 29,218 28,728 13,159 13,501 11,957 11,680 12,697 13,360 Net income per share 1.13 1.11 0.51 0.52 0.46 0.46 0.50 0.53 Adjusted EBITDA 57,890 42,130 31,916 25,453 21,901 22,362 20,675 22,375 Adjusted EBITDA per share 2.25 1.63 1.24 0.99 0.85 0.88 0.81 0.88 Total assets 504,271 525,779 466,169 439,429 386,131 388,798 412,477 406,265 Total liabilities 124,225 158,534 121,441 93,955 59,986 65,150 82,198 90,442 Total AUM 65,071,077 59,605,519 49,088,162 40,040,822 35,076,761 31,535,062 33,439,221 31,053,136 Average AUM 69,316,718 53,216,229 42,346,242 37,580,867 33,265,327 33,401,157 31,788,412 31,378,343 (1)Prior period net revenues include the following revenues from non-reportable segments: Q4 2024 - $406; Q3 2024 - $497; and Q2 2024 - $650 and fund expense recoveries: Q4 2025- $469; Q3 2025 - $386; Q2 2025 - $327; Q1 2025 - $279; Q4 2024 - $280; Q3 2024 - $275; and Q2 2024 - $260. (2)The increase in the quarter was primarily due to the Company's "cash-settled" stock-based compensation plan which requires mark-to-market accounting under IFRS 2. This led to market value fluctuations that were driven by NYSE:SII being up 46% in the quarter. (3)Together, fund expenses, carried interest and performance fee payouts - external and commission expense - external are included in "Fund expenses" on the income statement.

Schedule 3 - EBITDA reconciliation

3 months ended (In thousands $) Mar. 31,

2026 Mar. 31,

2025 Net income for the period 29,218 11,957 Net income margin(1) 20 % 28 % Adjustments: Interest expense 301 280 Provision for income taxes 12,722 3,795 Depreciation and amortization 689 541 EBITDA 42,930 16,573 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on investments(2) (873 ) (1,534 ) Stock-based compensation(3) 34,730 6,256 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (401 ) 554 Severance, new hire accruals and other 169 52 Carried interest and performance fees (52,033 ) - Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal 31,121 - Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external 2,247 - Adjusted EBITDA 57,890 21,901 Adjusted EBITDA margin 72 % 59 % (1)Calculated as IFRS net income divided by IFRS total revenue. (2)This adjustment removes the income effects of gains or losses on short-term investments, co-investments, and private holdings to ensure the reporting objectives of our adjusted EBITDA metric are met. (3)The increase in the quarter was primarily due to the Company's "cash-settled" stock-based compensation plan which requires mark-to-market accounting under IFRS 2. This led to market value fluctuations that were driven by NYSE:SII being up 46% in the quarter, compared to 6% in the first quarter of last year.

Conference Call and Webcast

A webcast will be held today, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Webcast Details:

Date:

Time:

Webcast:

May 6, 2026

10:00am ET

Webcast Registration



This press release includes financial terms (including AUM, net commissions, net fees, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and net compensation) that the Company utilizes to assess the financial performance of its business that are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). These non-IFRS measures should not be considered alternatives to performance measures determined in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Our key performance indicators and non-IFRS and other financial measures are discussed below. For quantitative reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures please see schedule 2 and schedule 3 of the "Supplemental financial information" section of this press release.

Net fees

Net fees are calculated as: (1) total management fees net of fund expenses and direct payouts; and (2) carried interest and performance fees, net of their related payouts. Net fees is a key revenue indicator as it represents revenue contributions after directly associated costs in managing our AUM.

Net commissions

Net commissions are calculated as total commissions, net of commission expenses. Net commissions primarily arise from the purchase and sale of critical materials in our exchange listed products segment.

Net revenues

Net revenues are calculated as the total of: (1) net fees, excluding carried interest and performance fees, net of their related payouts; (2) net commissions; (3) finance income; and (4) co-investment income.

Net compensation & net compensation ratio

Net compensation is calculated as total compensation expense before: (1) commission expenses paid to employees; (2) direct payouts to employees; (3) carried interest and performance fee payouts to employees; (4) severance and new hire accruals; and (5) impact of market value fluctuations and graded vesting amortization on cash-settled equity plans. Net compensation ratio is calculated as net compensation divided by net revenues.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin

EBITDA in its most basic form is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA (or adjustments thereto) is a measure commonly used in the investment industry by management, investors and investment analysts in understanding and comparing results by factoring out the impact of different financing methods, capital structures, amortization techniques and income tax rates between companies in the same industry. While other companies, investors or investment analysts may not utilize the same method of calculating EBITDA (or adjustments thereto), the Company believes its adjusted EBITDA metric results in a better comparison of the Company's underlying operations against its peers and a better indicator of recurring results from operations as compared to other non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a key indicator of a company's profitability on a per dollar of revenue basis, and as such, is commonly used in the financial services sector by analysts, investors and management.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to: (i) our positioning will benefit from a highly compelling environment for precious metals, critical materials and their related equities; and (ii) the declaration, payment and designation of dividends and confidence that our business will support the dividend level without impacting our ability to fund future growth initiatives.

Although Sprott ("the Company") believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. A number of factors or assumptions have been used to develop the Forward-Looking Statements, including: (i) the impact of increasing competition in each business in which the Company operates will not be material; (ii) quality management will be available; (iii) the effects of regulation and tax laws of governmental agencies will be consistent with the current environment; (iv) the impact of public health outbreaks; and (v) those assumptions disclosed under the heading "Critical Accounting Estimates and significant judgments" in the Company's MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2026. Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize, including: (i) difficult market conditions; (ii) poor investment performance; (iii) failure to continue to retain and attract quality staff; (iv) employee errors or misconduct resulting in regulatory sanctions or reputational harm; (v) performance fee fluctuations; (vi) a business segment or another counterparty failing to pay its financial obligation; (vii) failure of the Company to meet its demand for cash or fund obligations as they come due; (viii) changes in the investment management industry; (ix) failure to implement effective information security policies, procedures and capabilities; (x) lack of investment opportunities; (xi) risks related to regulatory compliance; (xii) failure to manage risks appropriately; (xiii) failure to deal appropriately with conflicts of interest; (xiv) competitive pressures; (xv) corporate growth which may be difficult to sustain and may place significant demands on existing administrative, operational and financial resources; (xvi) failure to comply with privacy laws; (xvii) failure to successfully implement succession planning; (xviii) foreign exchange ("FX") risk relating to the relative value of the U.S. dollar; (xix) litigation risk; (xx) failure to develop effective business resiliency plans; (xxi) failure to obtain or maintain sufficient insurance coverage on favorable economic terms; (xxii) historical financial information being not necessarily indicative of future performance; (xxiii) the market price of common shares of the Company may fluctuate widely and rapidly; (xxiv) risks relating to the Company's investment products; (xxv) risks relating to the Company's proprietary investments; (xxvi) risks relating to the Company's private strategies business; (xxvii) those risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated February 18, 2026; and (xxviii) those risks described under the headings "Managing Financial Risks" and "Managing Non-Financial Risks" in the Company's MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2026. In addition, the payment of dividends is not guaranteed and the amount and timing of any dividends payable by the Company will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company and will be established on the basis of the Company's earnings, the satisfaction of solvency tests imposed by applicable corporate law for the declaration and payment of dividends, and other relevant factors. The Forward-Looking Statements speak only as of the date hereof, unless otherwise specifically noted, and the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

About Sprott

Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and the Company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams

Senior Managing Partner

Investor and Institutional Client Relations

(416) 943-4394

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