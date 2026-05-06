Indian Golfers To Compete In Prestigious Queen Sirikit Cup 2026

The Indian Golf Union (IGU), the National Sports Federation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and International Golf Federation (IGF), will send a three-member Indian team to compete in the prestigious Queen Sirikit Cup next month at the Sentul Highlands Golf Club in Bogor, Indonesia.

According to a press release from IGU, the event is scheduled from May 12 to 15, 2026. Organised by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) in association with The R & A (world golf rules governing body), a total of 15 countries, including defending champions South Korea, will be competing in the tournament - Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Team Led by Order of Merit Champion

The team will be led by 2025 Ladies Order of Merit champion Guntas Kaur Sandhu, who has been consistent in 2026 as well. The Chandigarh golfer has six wins under her belt and 17 top-10 finishes from 20 starts in the 2025-26 IGU season. She recently won the Ladies and Combined A & B category titles of the IGU West Bengal Ladies & Junior Girls Championship in April. The other members of the team are Haryana's Ceerat Kang and Keya Badugu of Delhi. Vandana Aggarwal will be accompanying the team as manager.

Guntas expressed her excitement about competing in the prestigious tournament and said, "Representing the country is a huge honour. The Queen Sirikit Cup is a prestigious team event in amateur golf. It is a major event in my career as it gives me international exposure and the opportunity to compete with the best players, work harder, stay focused and enhance my game. IGU has been extremely supportive in helping me improve my game."

A Rich History and Source of Inspiration

The Queen Sirikit Cup, officially known as the Amateur Ladies Asia-Pacific Invitational Golf Team Championship and named after Thailand's erstwhile queen, was inaugurated in 1979, and India has competed in this tournament ever since the inaugural edition that featured nine nations. In 2023, Avani Prashanth won the individual title in the Queen Sirikit Cup, ending a 43-year title drought.

"Avani Prashanth's victory in 2023 is a big source of inspiration for me. Watching an Indian golfer achieve success at international stage gives me motivation and the belief that I can do it too," the 15-year-old said.

Played over 54 holes, the event is made up of teams of three players, with the best two daily scores being counted. The winning team receives an exemption to The R & A Girls Amateur.

Players Express Excitement for International Exposure

Ceerat said that such events help her get out of her 'comfort zone' and express herself on different layouts. "I am excited to be participating in the Queen Sirikit Cup. It is something I have always looked forward to. It really helps me come out of my comfort zone in different conditions, different courses and against the best international players. I would like to thank the IGU as they have guided me throughout my golfing journey and helped me improve my game," said the 19-year-old.

Terming the event a 'special' one in her career, Keya, 19, said, "It is the second time I am travelling with the Indian team. It is a special feeling to wear the Indian blazer and represent your country as a team in an event which has a rich history. I am really grateful to IGU for sending me to these international trips and giving me the necessary exposure to different events and conditions."

Launchpad for Golfing Greats

The Queen Sirikit Cup has been the launchpad for many top international professional golfers like Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Sarah Kemp, Fiona Xu, Atthaya Thitikul, Seo Kyo-rim, Anna Parsons, among others. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)