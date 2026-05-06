IPL 2026: Why Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium Lost Hosting Rights For The Final? Explained

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. With the league stage of the ongoing IPL season set to conclude on May 24, the focus now shifts to the playoff race and venue allocations for the knockout matches.

According to the statement released by the Indian Premier League (IPL), HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala will host Qualifier 1 on May 26, while Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on May 27 and 29, respectively. The Grand Finale will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

With 22 matches left in the league stage, the IPL 2026 playoff race remains wide open, as several teams continue to battle for qualification spots, setting up a highly competitive finish to the tournament.

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M Chinnaswamy Lost Hosting Rights for the Final?

As the BCCI announced the venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs, Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium lost the rights to host the Grand Finale, with the summit clash instead scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Traditionally, the team that won the previous season of the IPL is given the hosting rights for the final. Since the Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL triumph last year, the expectation was that Bengaluru would host the final as per the established policy. However, Chinnaswamy missed out on the final hosting rights.

Last year, the venue for the IPL 2025 final was shifted from Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to weather-related concerns and logistical considerations.

For the second consecutive season, the venue for the IPL final was shifted from the originally planned city to Ahmedabad, with Narendra Modi Stadium continuing to be preferred for marquee matches.

Why Chinnaswamy Lost Hosting Rights to Ahmedabad?

Before the BCCI officially announced the venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs, it was reported that Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium would miss out on the opportunity to host the final, l, citing ongoing controversy over MLA ticket distribution demands and related administrative concerns involving the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

In an official statement, the IPL stated that the venue allocation was revised due to certain logistical and operational considerations, adding that Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium was replaced as the final host in accordance with BCCI's scheduling and administrative requirements.

“Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case,” the statement reads.

“Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned,” the statement added.

Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association...

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2026

The RCB played five home matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium after Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), despite concerns following the 2025 victory parade stampede outside the venue, completed the required permissions and operational arrangements for hosting IPL fixtures during the season.

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