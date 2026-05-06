The Emirates Publishers Association Discusses Priorities For The Next Phase At Its 2026 Ordinary General Assembly

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) held its Ordinary General Assembly for 2026, in the presence of the EPA Board Members, along with officials from the Ministry of Community Empowerment, reaffirming its commitment to advancing corporate governance and fostering transparency and stakeholder engagement within the UAE's publishing sector.

The session commenced with members of the Association expressing their gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Association, for her continued support of the publishing industry and impactful efforts in empowering the sector as well as strengthening its reach locally and globally.

The General Assembly examined and approved the minutes of the previous meeting, along with the EPA Board Members' report on the Association's activities for the year ending 2025. The report highlighted key initiatives and programmes that contributed to empowering publishers and enhancing their visibility at both local and international levels.

Attendees also discussed the activity programmes, events schedule, and proposed a work plan for 2026. The plan focuses on enhancing services for publishers, expanding the scope of professional initiatives, and fortifying the association's role in empowering the publishing industry and shaping its future in the UAE and the wider region.

The Assembly approved the proposed budget for 2026 and adopted the final accounts for the fiscal year ending 2025, reflecting the Association's commitment to clear financial and regulatory frameworks.

In line with its efforts to strengthen the Board with experienced professionals and support its future direction, the Ministry of Community Empowerment announced the appointment of Mr. Sultan Saif Al Mazrouei, founder of Dar Al Saif Publishing, to the EPA Board Members, following the conclusion of the voting process held during the General Assembly.

The Association Members and the Board Members also reviewed several proposals aimed at enhancing operational mechanisms and addressing the needs of the publishing sector. Among these was a proposal to develop a reliable platform that provides comprehensive data and insights to serve readers, authors, publishers, cultural and educational institutions, as well as decision-makers and investors.

In the closing remarks, the Emirates Publishers Association affirmed that its 2026 plan embodies the UAE's vision for leadership, innovation, and a sustainable knowledge economy. Through the introduction of meaningful initiatives, the Association aims to enhance the competitiveness of the publishing industry, accelerate digital transformation, and expand the global reach of Emirati publishers in regional and international markets, further cementing the country's position as a global centre for publishing excellence.