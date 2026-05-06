MEXC And CEO Vugar Usi Win Four Awards At The 2026 MENA Stevie Awards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‐fee digital asset trading, has received four accolades at the 2026 MENA (Middle East & North Africa) Stevie Awards, an international business competition recognizing innovation and achievement across 18 nations in the region. The awards span advancements in AI, corporate social responsibility, and individual leadership, marking significant recognition of MEXC's progress on multiple fronts.

MEXC received two Silver Awards: the Award for Excellence in Innovation in AI Products & Services - Financial Services Industries, and the Award for Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility.

The AI award is a recognition of MEXC's Intelligent Investment Framework, launched in January 2026 to deploy institutional-grade trading intelligence to over 40 million users through a deep learning risk engine, predictive strategy constructor, and a real-time anomaly detection system. MEXC Research analyzed more than 780,000 Gen Z accounts and found that users who adopted the tools recorded 47% fewer panic-sell incidents during periods of market stress.

MEXC has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility. Its blockchain-based " One="" Mint,="" One="" Hope"="" NFT="" campaign="" in="" Turkey="" raised="" approximately="" $150,000="" for="" an="" earthquake="" survivor,="" with="" 100%="" of="" proceeds="" delivered="" on-chain="" directly="" to="" the="" beneficiary.="" In="" parallel,="" MEXC's="" Legal="" Enforcement="" Liaison="" Team="" neutralized="" over="" 8,500="" illicit="" incidents="" across="" the="" MENA="" region="" in="" 2025,="" directly="" assisting="" regional="" law="" enforcement="" to="" protect="" its="" user="" />

Vugar Usi, previously serving as Chief Operating Officer before transitioning as CEO, earned Bronze Awards for Most Innovative Leader of the Year and Most Innovative Team Builder of the Year. He oversaw a comprehensive overhaul of the platform's risk and compliance frameworks, established the Legal Enforcement Liaison Team that neutralized nearly 14,000 illicit incidents globally in 2025, and launched the MEXC Foundation's $30 million educational fund - directing investment into university partnerships and developer programs across the MENA region to build long-term Web3 talent pipelines.

As MEXC marks its 8th anniversary, the platform has unveiled a new logo and comprehensive brand upgrade, and appointed Vugar Usi as Chief Executive Officer, as part of its commitment to better empower users, expand access to global markets, and drive meaningful progress across the industry. The new logo evolves from the brand's core "M" into a simpler, more fluid symbol. Its form echoes infinity, representing "Infinite Opportunities" for users worldwide, while the same shape reads as two zeros, reflecting MEXC's 0-fee philosophy of removing the barriers that stand between traders and opportunity.

"Receiving these awards alongside the MEXC team means a great deal to us. Everything we have done, from building AI-powered trading tools that give every trader a real edge, to empowering our community, and investing in the next generation of Web3 talent, reflects the values we have built this platform on. Together, we will continue to push forward and keep building toward a financial future that works for everyone," said Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC.

For the full list of 2026 MENA Stevie Awards winners, please visit the official announcement page.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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