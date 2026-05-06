Brother Of Former Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Critically Injured In Shooting

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Prominent Turkish businessman Aydın Çavuşoğlu, brother of former Foreign Minister and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Alanyaspor Club President Hasan Çavuşoğlu, was found seriously injured at his fuel station in the evening hours, AzerNEWS reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The incident occurred in the office section of a fuel station owned by Çavuşoğlu in Alanya. Employees reported hearing a single gunshot coming from the office floor. When they entered the room, they found Aydın Çavuşoğlu lying in a pool of blood.

Upon notification, large numbers of police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene without delay.

After receiving initial medical intervention on-site, Çavuşoğlu was transported by ambulance to hospital and taken into emergency surgery. Hospital officials later confirmed that although the operation has been completed, his condition remains critical and he is still under observation.

Security forces have cordoned off the fuel station and the surrounding area, launching a comprehensive investigation. Authorities are continuing to examine whether the incident was the result of an attack or an accident.