Sally Miller & Circular Library Host 'Signature Swap' Event In Keller

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 5, 2026 7:17 am - Rediscover your personal style and refresh your wardrobe sustainably with expert guidance from renowned fashion designer Sally Miller this May 16th

KELLER, TX – Circular Library, a pioneer in sustainable fashion and community-driven style, is proud to announce its upcoming event, "Signature Style Swap," featuring acclaimed fashion designer and mentor Sally Miller. Taking place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM, this interactive workshop offers a unique opportunity for individuals to revitalize their wardrobes without the environmental cost of fast fashion.

The "Signature Style Swap" serves as more than just a clothing exchange; it is a curated experience designed to help attendees find their "Signature Style." Participants are invited to bring three gently loved fashion pieces from their own collections to swap with others. Throughout the afternoon, Sally Miller will provide professional styling tips, guiding guests through the process of creating looks that truly reflect their unique voices and personalities.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment in the fashion industry, as consumers increasingly seek out ethical alternatives to traditional retail. By facilitating a space where high-quality garments can find new life, Circular Library and Sally Miller are fostering a culture of longevity and self-expression. The event is open to the public and free to attend, reinforcing the brand's commitment to making sustainable fashion accessible to all.

The timing of the event coincides with the highly anticipated release of Sally Miller's new book, Trust Yourself Anyways: Designing a Life That Fits, scheduled for May 12, 2026. Attendees will have the rare chance to engage with Miller just days after her book launch, gaining insights into the philosophy that has guided her three-decade career in the fashion world.

Event Details:

Brand: Circular Library

Partner: Sally Miller

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Price: Free to attend

Status: OPEN

Website:

About Sally Miller

Sally Miller has spent more than three decades empowering girls, teens, and women to feel their most confident selves and celebrate their unique voices. A graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, Sally is an award-winning fashion designer, entrepreneur, mentor, and premium speaker. In 2007, she launched her namesake apparel company to phenomenal success, shipping to all major high-end retailers and luxury boutiques across the United States and Europe.

About Circular Library

Circular Library is dedicated to promoting a circular economy within the fashion industry. By offering innovative ways to share, swap, and sustain high-quality apparel, Circular Library reduces waste and encourages a more mindful approach to personal styling.