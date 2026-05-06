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Versitron Launches 10-Port Managed Industrial Poe+ Switch For Factory Automation And Industrial Iot Applications.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Newark, May, 2026 – Versitron, a leading global provider of industrial networking solutions, today announced the launch of its 10-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch (SKU: SF71060MPA), purpose-built to support the demanding connectivity requirements of factory automation systems and Industrial IoT (IIoT) deployments. Backed by Versitron's legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” this high-performance switch enables reliable, secure, and scalable networking while delivering both power and data over a single infrastructure.
As factory automation and IIoT environments continue to evolve, the need for efficient, centralized, and high-speed network solutions has become critical. Versitron's managed industrial PoE+ switch addresses these challenges by combining advanced network management, Gigabit performance, and robust PoE+ capabilitiesensuring seamless communication between machines, sensors, controllers, and monitoring systems.
Advanced Managed Switching for Industrial Network Control
At the core of the Versitron SF71060MPA is its powerful managed switch functionality, enabling system integrators and network engineers to maintain full control over industrial networks. The switch supports advanced features such as VLAN configuration, Quality of Service (QoS), traffic prioritization, and network security protocols.
With SNMP monitoring, port status tracking, and real-time diagnostics, operators can monitor network performance, quickly identify issues, and ensure continuous system uptime. These capabilities are essential in factory automation environments where precision, reliability, and uninterrupted communication are vital.
PoE+ Power Delivery for Industrial Devices
The switch features 8 RJ45 Ethernet ports with PoE+ (IEEE 802.3af/at) support, allowing it to deliver both power and data to connected devices such as IP cameras, industrial sensors, wireless access points, and IoT gateways.
This eliminates the need for separate power sources, simplifying installation and reducing infrastructure costs. The high PoE power budget ensures consistent performance across multiple connected devices, making it ideal for complex automation systems and smart factory deployments.
Flexible Fiber Connectivity with Dual SFP Ports
Equipped with 2 SFP fiber ports, the SF71060MPA provides flexible uplink options for extending network connectivity over long distances. The SFP ports support both single mode and multimode fiber modules, allowing integrators to design networks based on specific distance and bandwidth requirements.
This capability is particularly beneficial in large industrial facilities, where reliable long-distance communication between production units, control rooms, and data centers is essential. The hot-swappable SFP design also enables easy upgrades and maintenance without interrupting operations.
Gigabit Performance for Real-Time Industrial Operations
The Versitron SF71060MPA delivers Gigabit Ethernet speeds, ensuring high-throughput data transmission for real-time industrial applications. From machine-to-machine communication to real-time monitoring and control systems, the switch supports low-latency and high-bandwidth data flow.
This performance is critical for automation systems that rely on instant data exchange to maintain efficiency, productivity, and operational safety.
Industrial-Grade Design for Harsh Factory Environments
Designed to withstand challenging industrial conditions, the SF71060MPA features a rugged, industrial-grade construction. It is built to operate reliably in environments exposed to temperature variations, vibration, electrical noise, and other harsh conditions commonly found in factory settings.
This durability ensures long-term performance, reduces maintenance requirements, and enhances overall network reliability in mission-critical operations.
Optimized for Factory Automation and IIoT Deployments
The Versitron 10-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch is specifically engineered to meet the connectivity needs of modern factory automation and IIoT applications. It enables seamless integration of sensors, controllers, cameras, and monitoring systems into a unified network infrastructure.
By supporting both power delivery and high-speed data transmission, the switch helps streamline industrial processes, improve operational visibility, and enhance system efficiency.
Simple Deployment and Integration for Network Professionals
Versitron has designed the SF71060MPA for easy deployment and integration into existing industrial networks. Its compact design, DIN-rail mounting capability, and plug-and-play functionality allow for quick installation in control cabinets and industrial enclosures.
The switch integrates seamlessly with existing Ethernet and fiber infrastructures, enabling efficient upgrades and scalable network expansion for growing industrial operations.
Broad Application Scenarios
The Versitron 10-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch is highly suitable for a wide range of industrial and professional applications:
. Factory Automation Systems – Connecting PLCs, sensors, and control systems for real-time operations
. Industrial IoT Applications – Enabling communication between smart devices and data platforms
. SCADA Systems – Supporting reliable data transmission for monitoring and control systems
. Utilities – Powering and connecting remote monitoring and control equipment
. IP Surveillance in Industrial Facilities – Supporting cameras and monitoring systems
. Petrochemical & Oil/Gas Industries – Providing stable communication in harsh and hazardous environments
Product Availability
The Versitron SF71060MPA 10-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch is now available globally for factory automation and Industrial IoT deployments. Detailed specifications, compatible modules, and ordering information can be accessed through Versitron's official website.
About Versitron
Versitron delivers innovative industrial networking solutions, including managed and unmanaged switches, media converters, and fiber connectivity products. With a legacy defined by“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” the company has built a reputation for reliability, performance, and long-term durability. Trusted by system integrators worldwide, Versitron continues to enable seamless, secure, and scalable network operations across industrial, enterprise, and security applications.
As factory automation and IIoT environments continue to evolve, the need for efficient, centralized, and high-speed network solutions has become critical. Versitron's managed industrial PoE+ switch addresses these challenges by combining advanced network management, Gigabit performance, and robust PoE+ capabilitiesensuring seamless communication between machines, sensors, controllers, and monitoring systems.
Advanced Managed Switching for Industrial Network Control
At the core of the Versitron SF71060MPA is its powerful managed switch functionality, enabling system integrators and network engineers to maintain full control over industrial networks. The switch supports advanced features such as VLAN configuration, Quality of Service (QoS), traffic prioritization, and network security protocols.
With SNMP monitoring, port status tracking, and real-time diagnostics, operators can monitor network performance, quickly identify issues, and ensure continuous system uptime. These capabilities are essential in factory automation environments where precision, reliability, and uninterrupted communication are vital.
PoE+ Power Delivery for Industrial Devices
The switch features 8 RJ45 Ethernet ports with PoE+ (IEEE 802.3af/at) support, allowing it to deliver both power and data to connected devices such as IP cameras, industrial sensors, wireless access points, and IoT gateways.
This eliminates the need for separate power sources, simplifying installation and reducing infrastructure costs. The high PoE power budget ensures consistent performance across multiple connected devices, making it ideal for complex automation systems and smart factory deployments.
Flexible Fiber Connectivity with Dual SFP Ports
Equipped with 2 SFP fiber ports, the SF71060MPA provides flexible uplink options for extending network connectivity over long distances. The SFP ports support both single mode and multimode fiber modules, allowing integrators to design networks based on specific distance and bandwidth requirements.
This capability is particularly beneficial in large industrial facilities, where reliable long-distance communication between production units, control rooms, and data centers is essential. The hot-swappable SFP design also enables easy upgrades and maintenance without interrupting operations.
Gigabit Performance for Real-Time Industrial Operations
The Versitron SF71060MPA delivers Gigabit Ethernet speeds, ensuring high-throughput data transmission for real-time industrial applications. From machine-to-machine communication to real-time monitoring and control systems, the switch supports low-latency and high-bandwidth data flow.
This performance is critical for automation systems that rely on instant data exchange to maintain efficiency, productivity, and operational safety.
Industrial-Grade Design for Harsh Factory Environments
Designed to withstand challenging industrial conditions, the SF71060MPA features a rugged, industrial-grade construction. It is built to operate reliably in environments exposed to temperature variations, vibration, electrical noise, and other harsh conditions commonly found in factory settings.
This durability ensures long-term performance, reduces maintenance requirements, and enhances overall network reliability in mission-critical operations.
Optimized for Factory Automation and IIoT Deployments
The Versitron 10-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch is specifically engineered to meet the connectivity needs of modern factory automation and IIoT applications. It enables seamless integration of sensors, controllers, cameras, and monitoring systems into a unified network infrastructure.
By supporting both power delivery and high-speed data transmission, the switch helps streamline industrial processes, improve operational visibility, and enhance system efficiency.
Simple Deployment and Integration for Network Professionals
Versitron has designed the SF71060MPA for easy deployment and integration into existing industrial networks. Its compact design, DIN-rail mounting capability, and plug-and-play functionality allow for quick installation in control cabinets and industrial enclosures.
The switch integrates seamlessly with existing Ethernet and fiber infrastructures, enabling efficient upgrades and scalable network expansion for growing industrial operations.
Broad Application Scenarios
The Versitron 10-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch is highly suitable for a wide range of industrial and professional applications:
. Factory Automation Systems – Connecting PLCs, sensors, and control systems for real-time operations
. Industrial IoT Applications – Enabling communication between smart devices and data platforms
. SCADA Systems – Supporting reliable data transmission for monitoring and control systems
. Utilities – Powering and connecting remote monitoring and control equipment
. IP Surveillance in Industrial Facilities – Supporting cameras and monitoring systems
. Petrochemical & Oil/Gas Industries – Providing stable communication in harsh and hazardous environments
Product Availability
The Versitron SF71060MPA 10-Port Managed Industrial PoE+ Switch is now available globally for factory automation and Industrial IoT deployments. Detailed specifications, compatible modules, and ordering information can be accessed through Versitron's official website.
About Versitron
Versitron delivers innovative industrial networking solutions, including managed and unmanaged switches, media converters, and fiber connectivity products. With a legacy defined by“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” the company has built a reputation for reliability, performance, and long-term durability. Trusted by system integrators worldwide, Versitron continues to enable seamless, secure, and scalable network operations across industrial, enterprise, and security applications.
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