403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Grand Indian Classical Music Evening At Kamani Auditorium
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: A mesmerizing evening dedicated to the richness of Indian classical music was inaugurated by renowned media personality and cultural ambassador Sandeep Marwah at the prestigious Kamani Auditorium.
The event featured spellbinding performances by eminent maestros including Pt. Kumar Bose, Pt. Debojyoti Bose, and Rohan Bose, whose artistry and musical brilliance captivated the audience and created an atmosphere of pure cultural delight.
The evening was thoughtfully organized by Debabrata, Chairman and Managing Director of MicroAlgae Solutions India, in association with the Innovation Hope & Faith Foundation of India. The event was further elevated by the gracious presence of the legendary sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, adding immense prestige to the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting India's classical music traditions, describing them as a timeless treasure that connects generations and transcends boundaries. He appreciated the efforts of the organizers in curating such a soulful and culturally enriching experience.
In a special moment during the event, Dr. Marwah was honoured by the organizers in recognition of his extraordinary achievements, including his eleven World Records, and his unparalleled contribution to the promotion of art, culture, media, and education at a global level.
The evening concluded on a high note, leaving the audience spellbound and reaffirming the enduring power of Indian classical music as a symbol of India's cultural excellence.
The event featured spellbinding performances by eminent maestros including Pt. Kumar Bose, Pt. Debojyoti Bose, and Rohan Bose, whose artistry and musical brilliance captivated the audience and created an atmosphere of pure cultural delight.
The evening was thoughtfully organized by Debabrata, Chairman and Managing Director of MicroAlgae Solutions India, in association with the Innovation Hope & Faith Foundation of India. The event was further elevated by the gracious presence of the legendary sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, adding immense prestige to the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting India's classical music traditions, describing them as a timeless treasure that connects generations and transcends boundaries. He appreciated the efforts of the organizers in curating such a soulful and culturally enriching experience.
In a special moment during the event, Dr. Marwah was honoured by the organizers in recognition of his extraordinary achievements, including his eleven World Records, and his unparalleled contribution to the promotion of art, culture, media, and education at a global level.
The evening concluded on a high note, leaving the audience spellbound and reaffirming the enduring power of Indian classical music as a symbol of India's cultural excellence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment