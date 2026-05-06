403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Magnitude 5 Earthquake Shakes Western Iran
(MENAFN) A moderate earthquake struck western Iran early Wednesday, according to seismological authorities in Tehran.
The quake measured magnitude 5 and was recorded near Gilan-e Gharb in Kermanshah province. It occurred shortly after midnight local time at a shallow depth of about 9 kilometers, based on seismic data from monitoring centers.
Officials reported no immediate casualties or structural damage in the affected area following the tremor.
Iran lies in a highly active seismic zone and regularly experiences earthquakes of varying intensity. The country has seen several destructive events in recent decades, including powerful quakes that caused significant loss of life and widespread damage in different regions.
Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity in the area, as aftershocks or additional tremors can sometimes follow earthquakes of this magnitude.
The quake measured magnitude 5 and was recorded near Gilan-e Gharb in Kermanshah province. It occurred shortly after midnight local time at a shallow depth of about 9 kilometers, based on seismic data from monitoring centers.
Officials reported no immediate casualties or structural damage in the affected area following the tremor.
Iran lies in a highly active seismic zone and regularly experiences earthquakes of varying intensity. The country has seen several destructive events in recent decades, including powerful quakes that caused significant loss of life and widespread damage in different regions.
Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity in the area, as aftershocks or additional tremors can sometimes follow earthquakes of this magnitude.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment