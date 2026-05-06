Delhi Crime Branch Busts Illegal LPG Refilling Racket In Nangloi 96 Cylinders Seized, 3 Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Crime Branch successfully dismantled an illegal LPG refilling and hoarding operation in the Bakkarwala area of Nangloi. Acting on specific and credible intelligence, the police conducted a well-coordinated raid that led to the seizure of 96 LPG cylinders, along with vehicles and equipment used in the illicit activity. Three accused persons involved in the racket have been apprehended.

According to officials, the illegal operation involved the unauthorized storage, tampering, and refilling of domestic LPG cylinders, which were allegedly being diverted for black marketing and price gouging.

The police team, having received specific information about illegal LPG hoarding and refilling activities being carried out in the Nangloi area, acted swiftly on the input and carried out raids..

The raid was conducted at a vacant plot located behind Jai Shiv Nursery on Bakkarwala Road in Laxmi Nagar, Nangloi. During the operation, a total of 96 LPG cylinders were found stored at the site. Several cylinders were also discovered loaded in three vehicles present at the spot, including two Tata Ace tempos and one Bajaj Maxima.

Three individuals Vinod (37), a resident of Sultanpuri; Vijay (38), a resident of Nangloi; and Vansh Raj (26), a resident of Kanjhawla-were found present at the location along with the vehicles. Upon questioning, they failed to produce any valid documents or provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing such a large quantity of LPG cylinders.

Given the magnitude of the recovery, the Food and Supply Officer (FSO) from Vikaspuri was informed and called to the scene. After inspection, the FSO confirmed that such accumulation and handling of LPG cylinders without proper authorization is illegal.

The accused have been booked under Sections 125, 318(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Officials stated that the accused were in clear violation of orders issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, particularly Order No. M-13017(11)/1/2026-LPG-PNG dated March 5, 2026.

The police recovered 96 LPG cylinders, three transport vehicles (two Tata Ace tempos and one Bajaj Maxima), three weighing machines, and two metallic pipes. The pipes were allegedly used to transfer gas from one cylinder to another, indicating unauthorized and hazardous refilling practices.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were associated with LPG delivery services and had access to domestic gas cylinders through a gas agency. Instead of delivering the cylinders as per their assigned routes, they diverted them to a vacant plot where they maintained an illegal stockpile.

The accused allegedly refilled gas from filled cylinders into empty ones using unauthorized equipment and sold them in the open market at inflated prices.