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UKMTO Reports Cargo Ship Hit by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) As stated by reports, a cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center on Tuesday.
UKMTO said it had received information about the incident from a verified source, noting that the environmental impact is still unknown.
Authorities are currently investigating the situation, and ships operating in the area have been urged to report any suspicious activity, according to the statement.
Separately, a media outlet, citing two US officials, that a cargo vessel in the Gulf region was hit by what may have been a land-attack cruise missile, leaving several crew members injured.
The report identified the vessel as the CGM San Antonio, which is owned by a French company, and said it was struck late Tuesday local time.
Public tracking data referenced by the media outlet indicated the ship was near Dubai as of midday Tuesday, though it remained unclear whether it had changed position following the incident.
UKMTO said it had received information about the incident from a verified source, noting that the environmental impact is still unknown.
Authorities are currently investigating the situation, and ships operating in the area have been urged to report any suspicious activity, according to the statement.
Separately, a media outlet, citing two US officials, that a cargo vessel in the Gulf region was hit by what may have been a land-attack cruise missile, leaving several crew members injured.
The report identified the vessel as the CGM San Antonio, which is owned by a French company, and said it was struck late Tuesday local time.
Public tracking data referenced by the media outlet indicated the ship was near Dubai as of midday Tuesday, though it remained unclear whether it had changed position following the incident.
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