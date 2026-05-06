Explosions Heard In Crimea FSB Building Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions and gunfire were heard on the evening of May 5, and Russian air defense systems were activated; in Armiansk, an FSB border guard building was damaged, and the Kacha Airfield was hit.

According to Ukrinform, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported this.

“As reported by our subscribers, an FSB border service building was damaged in the city [Armiansk],” the message states.

According to residents, a glow was visible in the city, and the smell of burning was noticeable.

On Tuesday evening, reports of an explosion at the Kacha Airfield and an explosion at the Belbek Airfield in Sevastopol were heard.

Explosions were also heard in the areas of Cape Fiolent, the Bakhchysarai district, and Saky. In the village of Myrne in the Simferopol district, a Pantsir air defense system was destroyed

War update: 186 frontline clashes over past day, intense fighting in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

As reported, in April, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine struck a Russian Be-12 Chayka aircraf, three boats, and a support vessel in Crimea.

Illustrative photo: Pixabay