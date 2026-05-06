Enemy Shelling Causes New Power Outages In Three Regions, Says Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of the morning of May 6, Russian attacks have left users without power in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions.

According to Ukrinform, the NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

“As a result of Russian drone attacks and shelling of energy infrastructure in frontline regions, there are new power outages in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions as of this morning. Where security conditions currently permit, emergency repair work is already underway,” the statement reads.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, electricity consumption is 2.4% lower than the previous day's level. The decrease in consumption is due to clear weather across all regions, which enables efficient operation of residential solar power plants and a corresponding reduction in energy consumption from the main grid.

Also, Ukrenergo emphasizes that a rational approach to electricity consumption remains necessary. In particular, the power system operator advises shifting active energy consumption to the period from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

New power outages reported in four regions due to enemy shelling, says Ukrenergo

"In the evening hours, there remains a need for economical energy consumption. Please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.," the power system operator adds.

As reported, no electricity consumption restriction are planned in Ukraine on Wednesday, May 6.

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