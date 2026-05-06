Rediscovering Family Time This Eid At Novotel Cairo Airport

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)This Eid El Adha, Novotel Cairo Airport invites guests to step away from the bustle of daily life and rediscover the joy of family connection. By offering a calm environment, the hotel serves as a relaxed urban sanctuary where families can bond and create lasting memories at their own pace.

The essence of the holiday lies in“Quality Time,” and the experience at Novotel is designed to let that connection flourish. The journey begins in the hotel's guest rooms and suites, where the focus is placed on a“home away from home” atmosphere. It is a setting that encourages a slow start to the holiday, allowing families to wake up to a shared sense of ease and comfort.

As the day unfolds, the focus shifts to a diverse culinary selection. Every meal serves as a simple opportunity for connection, from the familiar flavours of the season to a wide array of international favourites. Here, the dining experience serves as a warm invitation for sharing stories and laughter over the dinner table.

To round out the retreat, guests often find their own rhythm by the water. Whether enjoying a refreshing afternoon dip in the pool or a quiet moment of rejuvenation in the gym, the holiday remains centered on the ease of being together.

At Novotel Cairo Airport, the goal is to provide the space where these small, meaningful moments can happen naturally.

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 65 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL – Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

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Name: Mirelle Nashaat

Role: Marcom Manager

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