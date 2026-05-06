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US Claims Rescue Operation for Civilians Amid Gulf Maritime Tensions
(MENAFN) The United States says it is working to assist thousands of civilians allegedly stranded in the Gulf region as tensions continue to rise over maritime access in the Strait of Hormuz, according to statements from senior US officials.
The US Secretary of State said Washington is carrying out what has been described as an effort to “rescue” roughly 23,000 civilians from dozens of countries who are reportedly unable to leave the area due to ongoing instability linked to the broader conflict with Iran.
He claimed that commercial shipping in the region has been severely disrupted for an extended period, describing the situation as a blockade that has left civilian crews stranded at sea. He further stated that the US-led initiative aims to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the strategic waterway.
According to his remarks, additional US military resources are being deployed to the region to provide protection for civilian and commercial maritime traffic. He emphasized that the operation is intended to be defensive in nature, stating that force would only be used in response to direct attacks.
He added that if no hostile action is taken against US or commercial ships, there would be no military response, but warned that any aggression would be met with what he described as decisive retaliation.
The official also claimed that US forces have previously targeted and destroyed multiple fast-moving vessels after warnings were ignored, as part of efforts to secure shipping routes.
The developments come amid heightened regional tensions following earlier military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which led to retaliatory actions and further instability in key maritime corridors. A ceasefire was later introduced through mediation efforts, but has faced ongoing challenges, with disputes continuing over freedom of navigation and control of strategic waterways.
The US Secretary of State said Washington is carrying out what has been described as an effort to “rescue” roughly 23,000 civilians from dozens of countries who are reportedly unable to leave the area due to ongoing instability linked to the broader conflict with Iran.
He claimed that commercial shipping in the region has been severely disrupted for an extended period, describing the situation as a blockade that has left civilian crews stranded at sea. He further stated that the US-led initiative aims to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the strategic waterway.
According to his remarks, additional US military resources are being deployed to the region to provide protection for civilian and commercial maritime traffic. He emphasized that the operation is intended to be defensive in nature, stating that force would only be used in response to direct attacks.
He added that if no hostile action is taken against US or commercial ships, there would be no military response, but warned that any aggression would be met with what he described as decisive retaliation.
The official also claimed that US forces have previously targeted and destroyed multiple fast-moving vessels after warnings were ignored, as part of efforts to secure shipping routes.
The developments come amid heightened regional tensions following earlier military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which led to retaliatory actions and further instability in key maritime corridors. A ceasefire was later introduced through mediation efforts, but has faced ongoing challenges, with disputes continuing over freedom of navigation and control of strategic waterways.
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