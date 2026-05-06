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US Pushes UN Resolution on Hormuz Navigation Amid Maritime Tensions
(MENAFN) The United States has put forward a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, amid rising tensions in the region.
According to US officials, the proposal was developed with several Gulf partners and submitted under direction from the US leadership. The resolution is intended to safeguard international shipping in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.
The US Secretary of State said the initiative responds to what Washington describes as continued threats and disruptions affecting maritime traffic in the strait. He accused Iran of actions that include targeting commercial shipping, deploying naval mines, and attempting to impose charges on vessels passing through the area. The proposed text reportedly calls for an end to such activities and demands transparency regarding any mines placed in the water, along with cooperation in their removal. It also includes support for establishing a humanitarian maritime corridor.
US officials said they expect the resolution to be brought to a vote soon and are seeking broad support from Security Council members and co-sponsoring states.
In remarks to reporters, the Secretary of State framed the initiative as a key test of the United Nations’ ability to manage international conflict, criticizing what he described as unlawful interference with global shipping routes and threats to commercial vessels.
The proposal comes amid heightened regional instability following earlier military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which triggered retaliatory actions and disruptions in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. A temporary ceasefire was later introduced through mediation efforts, but broader negotiations have yet to produce a lasting agreement.
According to US officials, the proposal was developed with several Gulf partners and submitted under direction from the US leadership. The resolution is intended to safeguard international shipping in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.
The US Secretary of State said the initiative responds to what Washington describes as continued threats and disruptions affecting maritime traffic in the strait. He accused Iran of actions that include targeting commercial shipping, deploying naval mines, and attempting to impose charges on vessels passing through the area. The proposed text reportedly calls for an end to such activities and demands transparency regarding any mines placed in the water, along with cooperation in their removal. It also includes support for establishing a humanitarian maritime corridor.
US officials said they expect the resolution to be brought to a vote soon and are seeking broad support from Security Council members and co-sponsoring states.
In remarks to reporters, the Secretary of State framed the initiative as a key test of the United Nations’ ability to manage international conflict, criticizing what he described as unlawful interference with global shipping routes and threats to commercial vessels.
The proposal comes amid heightened regional instability following earlier military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which triggered retaliatory actions and disruptions in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. A temporary ceasefire was later introduced through mediation efforts, but broader negotiations have yet to produce a lasting agreement.
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