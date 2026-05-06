Jon Rainford

Lecturer in Education, The Open University

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Jon is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Education, Childhood, Youth and Sport (ECYS) at the Open University. He is a multidisciplinary social scientist with skills in both qualitative and quantitative research. Much of his work is in the field of Sociology of Education, and he is interested in issues around policy and practice. Prior to working for the Open University, Jon had a broad career in education, both in compulsory and higher education. His PhD at Staffordshire University focused on widening participation policy and practice. His current research focuses on education and social justice and explores topics such as young men and masculinities in education, HE transitions, neurodivergence and part-time doctoral study.

2025–present Senior Lecturer, The Open University

2019 Staffordshire University, PhD In Sociology of Education

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