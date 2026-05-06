403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts Centre Launches “Reesha” Programme to Develop Playwriting Skills Among Its Members
(MENAFN- Saharapr) Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts Centre, one of the specialised centres under Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Leaders and Innovators, has launched the “Reesha – Rubu’ Qarn Playwriting Programme” at City Centre Al Zahia. The programme is held under the supervision of theatre artist Mar’i Al Halyan, with the participation of a specialised team in playwriting, and took place from 3 to 5 May 2026, with weekly training sessions continuing until the end of the year.
The programme is part of a qualitative initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing young talents from Rubu’ Qarn institutions in the fields of playwriting and literary thinking. It seeks to enhance their creative and intellectual presence on stage, while supporting the development of their skills and future career pathways.
An Integrated Experience Combining Theory and Practice
The programme offers a comprehensive experience that blends theoretical and practical training through weekly sessions. It focuses on equipping participants with creative writing skills and enabling them to transform their ideas into fully developed theatrical scripts, ready to be presented in live performances that reflect a promising level of artistic quality. It also contributes to the production of meaningful artistic content that embodies positive values aligned with Rubu’ Qarn’s vision of empowering conscious and impactful generations.
Practical Application Through Improvisation and Performance
Dr. Adnan Salloum, Theatre Arts Expert at Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts Centre, said: “The ‘Reesha – Rubu’ Qarn Playwriting Programme’ is not merely a training initiative; it is a comprehensive creative journey that accompanies participants from the initial idea, through building a solid knowledge foundation, to structuring and writing a complete theatrical script that can be developed into a full production presented on stage.”
He added: “Throughout its phases, the programme will host a distinguished group of influential figures in the field of playwriting, in addition to providing dedicated spaces for practical application through improvisation and performance based on human-centred scenarios that reflect authentic values aligned with the vision of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Leaders and Innovators.”
A Journey in Creative Expression
The programme is built on an integrated framework of knowledge, training, and practical objectives, including introducing participants to the stages of professional playwriting and exposing them to diverse writing techniques. This, in turn, enhances their ability to embark on a journey of creative expression through innovative approaches, helping refine their writing skills and broaden their perspectives in crafting contemporary and meaningful narratives.
The launch of “Reesha” reflects the Centre’s ongoing efforts to develop the writing skills of future generations, foster a supportive environment for creativity, and empower a new generation of young writers capable of producing impactful and sustainable content that reflects the values upheld by Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts Centre.
The programme is part of a qualitative initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing young talents from Rubu’ Qarn institutions in the fields of playwriting and literary thinking. It seeks to enhance their creative and intellectual presence on stage, while supporting the development of their skills and future career pathways.
An Integrated Experience Combining Theory and Practice
The programme offers a comprehensive experience that blends theoretical and practical training through weekly sessions. It focuses on equipping participants with creative writing skills and enabling them to transform their ideas into fully developed theatrical scripts, ready to be presented in live performances that reflect a promising level of artistic quality. It also contributes to the production of meaningful artistic content that embodies positive values aligned with Rubu’ Qarn’s vision of empowering conscious and impactful generations.
Practical Application Through Improvisation and Performance
Dr. Adnan Salloum, Theatre Arts Expert at Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts Centre, said: “The ‘Reesha – Rubu’ Qarn Playwriting Programme’ is not merely a training initiative; it is a comprehensive creative journey that accompanies participants from the initial idea, through building a solid knowledge foundation, to structuring and writing a complete theatrical script that can be developed into a full production presented on stage.”
He added: “Throughout its phases, the programme will host a distinguished group of influential figures in the field of playwriting, in addition to providing dedicated spaces for practical application through improvisation and performance based on human-centred scenarios that reflect authentic values aligned with the vision of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Leaders and Innovators.”
A Journey in Creative Expression
The programme is built on an integrated framework of knowledge, training, and practical objectives, including introducing participants to the stages of professional playwriting and exposing them to diverse writing techniques. This, in turn, enhances their ability to embark on a journey of creative expression through innovative approaches, helping refine their writing skills and broaden their perspectives in crafting contemporary and meaningful narratives.
The launch of “Reesha” reflects the Centre’s ongoing efforts to develop the writing skills of future generations, foster a supportive environment for creativity, and empower a new generation of young writers capable of producing impactful and sustainable content that reflects the values upheld by Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts Centre.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment