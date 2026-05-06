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Old Doha Port Fishing Competition Returns This May for Its Third Edition
(MENAFN- MC&saatchi ) Doha, Qatar, 5 May 2026 – The Old Doha Port Fishing Competition returns for its third edition from 13 to 16 May 2026, bringing together teams from across Qatar for four days of competitive fishing in Qatar’s water, alongside a prize lineup that celebrates the country’s rich fishing traditions. Recognized as the largest fishing competition of its kind, this year’s edition follows the Ministry of Transport’s announcement on the full resumption of maritime navigation for all types of vessels, marking a renewed chapter for Qatar’s maritime and fishing activities.
As Qatar’s events calendar regains momentum this season, the competition returns to reinforce its position as the country’s leading fishing event, building on the success of the previous edition, which attracted 578 participants across 132 teams.
This year’s edition features the competition’s most valuable prize lineup to date, reflecting its continued growth and rising profile. The top three teams will each receive a vehicle, including a GWM Tank 500 for first place, a GWM Tank 300 for second, and a Haval H9 for third. The fourth-place winner will receive a boat provided by Haloul Boat Factory, while teams placing fifth to tenth will be awarded cash prizes.
Teams will depart from Old Doha Port to compete for the largest Kingfish (“Kanad”), with winners determined by the weight of the catch. The three-day competition begins with the teams’ departure before sunset on Wednesday and concludes with the judging and awards ceremony on the evening of Saturday, 16 May, at Old Doha Port. More than a sporting event, the Fishing Competition celebrates Qatar’s rich maritime heritage. It also brings a contemporary competitive spirit to long-standing traditions led by “Nukhatha,” traditional boat captains, in line with Old Doha Port’s vision to preserve and promote the nation’s seafaring legacy.
Registration will take place daily from 5 to 10 May 2026 at Doha Marine Sports Club, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. To complete registration, participants must call +97455734539. Teams must be led by a Qatari captain (Nukhatha), while residents may participate as team members. A completed entry form, valid identification for all team members, and a valid boat registration are required.
As Qatar’s events calendar regains momentum this season, the competition returns to reinforce its position as the country’s leading fishing event, building on the success of the previous edition, which attracted 578 participants across 132 teams.
This year’s edition features the competition’s most valuable prize lineup to date, reflecting its continued growth and rising profile. The top three teams will each receive a vehicle, including a GWM Tank 500 for first place, a GWM Tank 300 for second, and a Haval H9 for third. The fourth-place winner will receive a boat provided by Haloul Boat Factory, while teams placing fifth to tenth will be awarded cash prizes.
Teams will depart from Old Doha Port to compete for the largest Kingfish (“Kanad”), with winners determined by the weight of the catch. The three-day competition begins with the teams’ departure before sunset on Wednesday and concludes with the judging and awards ceremony on the evening of Saturday, 16 May, at Old Doha Port. More than a sporting event, the Fishing Competition celebrates Qatar’s rich maritime heritage. It also brings a contemporary competitive spirit to long-standing traditions led by “Nukhatha,” traditional boat captains, in line with Old Doha Port’s vision to preserve and promote the nation’s seafaring legacy.
Registration will take place daily from 5 to 10 May 2026 at Doha Marine Sports Club, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. To complete registration, participants must call +97455734539. Teams must be led by a Qatari captain (Nukhatha), while residents may participate as team members. A completed entry form, valid identification for all team members, and a valid boat registration are required.
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