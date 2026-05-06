Al Arabi, Al Sadd Ready For Amir Basketball Cup Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi and Al Sadd go head-to-head in a blockbuster final showdown as the Qatar basketball heavyweights clash for the 2025-2026 Amir Cup title today.

The title clash will tip off at 6:30pm at Al Gharafa Hall.

Al Arabi enter the final targeting a clean sweep of domestic titles this season, having already won the League Championship and the Qatar Cup.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd will look to add another trophy to their account.

Both sides arrive in strong form after strong wins in the knockout rounds.

Al Arabi powered into the final with an 89-70 victory over Al Ahli in the semi-final. They had earlier beaten Qatar SC 104-73 in the quarter-final, showing their strength in attack and defence.

On the other hand, Al Sadd booked their place in the final with an 87-72 win over Al Rayyan following a 107-96 win over Al Shamal in the quarter-final.

Coach Hatem Mamlouk confirmed Al Arabi are ready. He called for full focus against a side that knocked out defending champions Al Rayyan in the semifinals. He backed his players to produce a strong display and lift the title.

Al Sadd coach Cengiz Karadag said reaching the final is a major step, following their win over the holders. He expects a tight contest against Al Arabi. He said both teams are evenly matched and the outcome will hinge on small details.

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Last season, Al Rayyan beat Al Arabi 77-70 at the same venue to win the title.

The competition began in the 1999-2000 season, with Al Rayyan winning the first edition. They remain the most successful club with 10 titles from 14 final appearances. Al Gharafa has five titles, Al Sadd four, and Al Arabi three. Qatar Club and Al Jaish have two titles each.

At a pre-match press conference at the Qatar Basketball Federation headquarters, Secretary General and Director of National Teams Saadoun Sabah Al-Kuwari said the Federation is set to deliver a final that matches the stature of the Amir Cup, one of the key events on Qatar's basketball calendar.