Lebanese School Crowned Inaugural Mini World Cup Champions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural Mini World Cup for the 2025–2026 season came to a close yesterday at Aspire Academy, capping a well-contested schools tournament staged under the umbrella of International Basketball Federation, in collaboration with the Qatar Basketball Federation and the Qatar School Sports Federation.

In the final, Lebanese School produced a strong second-half display to defeat Philippine School 58–47 and secure the title in the competition's first edition. The decider unfolded in a lively setting at Aspire Academy, with officials, media, and vocal Lebanese and Filipino supporters adding to the occasion.

During the awards ceremony, Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) Secretary General Saadoun Sabah Al-Kuwari, joined by FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Director Predrag Bogosavljev and Competitions Director of the Qatar 2027 Organizing Committee Ahmed Al Darwish, crowned Lebanese School with the championship trophy and gold medals. GEMS American Academy Qatar claimed he third place.

The Tournament stood as a pioneering and unprecedented initiative in the Middle East and globally, delivered through an innovative competitive format inspired by the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027.

This event coincided with the finals of the School Olympic Program for the 2025–2026 seasons, within a comprehensive vision that blends athletic excellence with educational values.

A total of 32 secondary schools from across Qatar participated in the season 2025-2026 of the Mini World Cup, representing a diverse and vibrant educational landscape.

Based on the final standings of the 2025–2026 season, participating schools in the second edition (2026–2027) will be granted the opportunity to represent the national teams qualified for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027.

On this occasion, Qatar 2027 Director Bogosavljev said:“I am a great supporter and admirer of this event, which serves as an important platform for promoting the Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027."

QBF Secretary General Al-Kuwari highlighted the event's success as an advanced model for leveraging sport as a tool for education and development.

He emphasized that the Tournament fostered teamwork, encouraged active student participation, and expanded opportunities for volunteering, further supporting the growth and popularity of basketball among youth.

From his side, Marwan Egho, Director of the Mini World Cup Project affirmed that the second edition, to be held in October and November 2026, will adhere to the same high standards. Schools will compete under the names of national teams qualified for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, with Lusail Sports Arena set to host the final in a realistic simulation of one of the most eagerly anticipated global sporting spectacles.