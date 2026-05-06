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Spain’s FM Welcomes Ukraine’s Ceasefire Announcement as Step Toward Peace
(MENAFN) Spain’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Ukraine’s recent ceasefire announcement reflects a “genuine commitment to peace,” while calling on Russia to also halt its military actions, according to reports.
José Manuel Albares wrote on US social media platform X that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s declaration of an unconditional ceasefire demonstrates a clear willingness to end the conflict. He urged Moscow to take similar steps and move toward ending the war.
His remarks came after the Russian Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire for May 8–9, saying it was intended to coincide with the commemoration of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. The ministry also stated it would take “all necessary” measures to ensure security during the period and warned of a “massive” retaliatory missile strike if the events were disrupted.
Following Moscow’s announcement, Zelenskyy declared a separate ceasefire beginning at midnight in Kyiv, stating that “human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration.”
He also noted that Ukraine had not received any formal request from Russia regarding the temporary halt in hostilities linked to Victory Day commemorations, according to reports.
José Manuel Albares wrote on US social media platform X that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s declaration of an unconditional ceasefire demonstrates a clear willingness to end the conflict. He urged Moscow to take similar steps and move toward ending the war.
His remarks came after the Russian Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire for May 8–9, saying it was intended to coincide with the commemoration of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. The ministry also stated it would take “all necessary” measures to ensure security during the period and warned of a “massive” retaliatory missile strike if the events were disrupted.
Following Moscow’s announcement, Zelenskyy declared a separate ceasefire beginning at midnight in Kyiv, stating that “human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration.”
He also noted that Ukraine had not received any formal request from Russia regarding the temporary halt in hostilities linked to Victory Day commemorations, according to reports.
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