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US President Pauses 'Project Freedom' Mission In Strait Of Hormuz
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night the suspension of the "Project Freedom" mission in the Strait of Hormuz, citing requests from Pakistan and unnamed nations, as well as progress in peace negotiations with Iran a post on the platform Truth Social, Trump said, "Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed."USA Trump Iran Strait of Hormuz
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