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Spain Hails Zelenskyy's Ceasefire Announcement
(MENAFN) Spain has thrown its diplomatic support behind Ukraine's unilateral ceasefire declaration, with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares publicly endorsing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's move and calling on Moscow to follow suit.
Taking to X, the US social media platform, Albares framed the announcement in unambiguous terms: "President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's announcement of an unconditional ceasefire reflects a genuine commitment to peace. We call on Russia to also halt its attacks, taking steps to end this war."
The Spanish minister's statement follows a pair of competing ceasefire declarations that have dominated diplomatic headlines this week. On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a pause in fighting for May 8–9 "in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War." A subsequent post on Telegram made clear that Moscow would employ "all necessary" measures to protect the Victory Day festivities, while issuing a blunt warning of a "massive" retaliatory missile strike should the commemorations be disrupted.
Zelenskyy responded swiftly, declaring a ceasefire effective from midnight Kyiv time and grounding his decision in humanitarian conviction, saying, "human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration."
The Ukrainian president further noted that Kyiv had received no formal communication from Moscow regarding the "cessation of hostilities" tied to Russia's Victory Day observances — highlighting the absence of any coordinated diplomatic exchange between the two sides.
Taking to X, the US social media platform, Albares framed the announcement in unambiguous terms: "President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's announcement of an unconditional ceasefire reflects a genuine commitment to peace. We call on Russia to also halt its attacks, taking steps to end this war."
The Spanish minister's statement follows a pair of competing ceasefire declarations that have dominated diplomatic headlines this week. On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a pause in fighting for May 8–9 "in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War." A subsequent post on Telegram made clear that Moscow would employ "all necessary" measures to protect the Victory Day festivities, while issuing a blunt warning of a "massive" retaliatory missile strike should the commemorations be disrupted.
Zelenskyy responded swiftly, declaring a ceasefire effective from midnight Kyiv time and grounding his decision in humanitarian conviction, saying, "human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration."
The Ukrainian president further noted that Kyiv had received no formal communication from Moscow regarding the "cessation of hostilities" tied to Russia's Victory Day observances — highlighting the absence of any coordinated diplomatic exchange between the two sides.
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