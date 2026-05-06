King's Award Winner Rhotic Media Proves The Business Case For Apprenticeships

MENAFN - Pressat) Rhotic Media has been named a recipient of the King's Awards for Enterprise in the category of, recognising its innovative approach to building a high-performance business through apprenticeships and continuous learning.

The award comes as the King's Awards mark their 60th anniversary, celebrating outstanding UK businesses that contribute to economic growth and improving lives.

Founded with a commitment to challenging traditional pathways into financial services, Rhotic Media has built its business around a learning-led model, with apprenticeships spanning Levels 4 through to 7. Today, two-thirds of its workforce have progressed through apprenticeship routes, developing into roles across marketing, commercial, content, and leadership functions.

This approach has underpinned the company's continued growth, with revenues increasing to £1.3 million, alongside strong progression and retention across its team.

Joe McGrath, Founder and CEO of Rhotic Media, said:

“It is an absolute honour to be recognised by His Majesty in this way. One of the founding principles of Rhotic Media was to advance opportunities for those who may not otherwise have access to them.

“Eight years on, we still believe that the best colleagues are those who embrace continuous learning and who refuse to accept their starting point in life should limit their potential. I'm proud that our team has now been recognised, globally, for supporting clients while also striving to be the very best they can be.”

Rhotic Media works with leading financial institutions including Schroders, KULA and BCB Group, supporting marketing, communications, and events strategies across the sector.

A defining feature of the company's model is the progression of apprentices into senior roles. Team members who joined through apprenticeship pathways now lead across core business functions, demonstrating how structured development programmes can build high-performing, commercially impactful teams.

Elizabeth Pfeuti, COO of Rhotic Media, added:

“Our apprenticeship programmes are not limited to entry-level roles, they are designed as long-term development pathways, supporting individuals into senior and strategic positions.

“That investment in people directly translates into better thinking, better creativity, and ultimately better results for our clients.”

The King's Award for Promoting Opportunity recognises organisations that actively remove barriers to employment and champion social mobility. Rhotic Media's approach reflects a broader shift in how businesses attract and develop talent, particularly within financial services, where traditional entry routes have often limited access.

This year, 186 businesses have been recognised across four categories: International Trade, Innovation, Sustainability, and Promoting Opportunity. The Awards continue to highlight the ambition, ingenuity, and impact of UK enterprise.

As a recipient, Rhotic Media will be invited to a Royal reception later this year and will receive the Award from His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant during an official local presentation.

ENDS

About Rhotic Media



Rhotic Media is a financial marketing and events agency working with financial institutions, fintechs, and professional services firms globally. For more information, visit:

About The King's Award for Enterprise



The King's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most prestigious business awards, recognising outstanding achievement across key areas including social mobility. For more information, visit:

Victoria Walton

Senior PR Executive, No Fluff Communications

[email protected]

+44 07872 137004



Lisa-Marie Mallier

Managing Director, No Fluff Communications

[email protected]

+44 07789 002149



Megan McCabe

Marketing Manager, Rhotic Media

[email protected]

+44 020 3143 2246