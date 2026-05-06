Venomous Snake At Home? Avoid These 7 Dangerous Mistakes

Snakes, including cobras, are not naturally aggressive-they bite mainly when threatened or cornered. Understanding what not to do is just as important as knowing what to do.

Spotting a venomous snake or cobra in your home or nearby can be terrifying. However, panic and wrong actions often lead to most snakebite incidents,not the snake itself. Experts say snakes usually attack only when threatened, so your response matters the most. Here are 7 critical mistakes you must avoid to stay safe.

The biggest mistake people make is panicking. Sudden movements can startle the snake and make it defensive. Instead, stay calm and move slowly away. Snakes react to perceived threats, not humans themselves.

Attempting to kill a snake is extremely dangerous and is one of the leading causes of bites. Even trained professionals avoid direct confrontation unless necessary. Snakes may strike in self-defense if attacked.

Trying to catch a snake-even if it appears slow or harmless-is a serious mistake. Most bites occur when people attempt to handle or remove snakes themselves. Always leave it to trained rescue teams.

If a snake feels trapped, it is more likely to attack. Avoid surrounding it or blocking its exit path. Give it space so it can move away naturally.

Gathering people around the snake increases stress and risk. Loud noises, shouting, or trying to scare it away can provoke defensive behaviour. Keep children and pets away immediately.

Some people try pouring kerosene, petrol, or using fire to drive snakes away. This is not only dangerous but also ineffective and harmful to the environment. It can worsen the situation instead of solving it.

If a snakebite occurs, avoid outdated methods like cutting the wound, sucking venom, or tying a tourniquet. These can cause more harm than good. Seek immediate medical help instead.



While avoiding mistakes is crucial, here's the right approach:

Maintain a safe distance

Slowly move away without turning your back suddenly

Call local forest department or snake rescue services

Keep the area clear until professionals arrive Seek immediate medical help if bitten

Experts stress that awareness and calm behaviour can prevent most snakebite incidents.

Snakes, including cobras, are not naturally aggressive-they bite mainly when threatened or cornered. Understanding what not to do is just as important as knowing what to do. By staying calm, avoiding risky actions, and calling professionals, you can ensure safety for both yourself and the snake.