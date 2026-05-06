Malaika Arora: New Photoshoot Is Too Hot To Handle, Sets Internet Ablaze

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Malaika Arora just dropped a new glamorous photoshoot, and the pictures are going viral like anything! In every photo, she's looking absolutely stunning. Fans are loving her new look and can't stop dropping comments.Malaika Arora recently did a new photoshoot, and the pictures have created a huge buzz online. Fans just can't seem to get enough of these stunning shots.

In her new shoot, 52-year-old Malaika Arora shows off her killer style. Fans are all praises, saying she looks absolutely gorgeous in every single picture.

For this photoshoot, Malaika Arora wore some fantastic designer outfits. This green gown, in particular, looks absolutely brilliant on her.This picture of Malaika Arora is probably the most striking one from the shoot. Here, she is seen striking a fantastic pose right by the poolside.During the shoot, Malaika Arora also posed in a gorgeous silver gown. Her look by the sea is making her fans go completely crazy.

Just so you know, Malaika Arora has been away from the big screen for years. However, she occasionally appears in item numbers and is a popular judge on TV dance reality shows