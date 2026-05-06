Malaika Arora: New Photoshoot Is Too Hot To Handle, Sets Internet Ablaze
In her new shoot, 52-year-old Malaika Arora shows off her killer style. Fans are all praises, saying she looks absolutely gorgeous in every single picture.For this photoshoot, Malaika Arora wore some fantastic designer outfits. This green gown, in particular, looks absolutely brilliant on her.This picture of Malaika Arora is probably the most striking one from the shoot. Here, she is seen striking a fantastic pose right by the poolside.During the shoot, Malaika Arora also posed in a gorgeous silver gown. Her look by the sea is making her fans go completely crazy.
Just so you know, Malaika Arora has been away from the big screen for years. However, she occasionally appears in item numbers and is a popular judge on TV dance reality shows
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