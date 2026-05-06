Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Loses Cool As Paps Crowd Him And Alia Bhatt In Mumbai - WATCH

A family outing turned slightly chaotic for Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after photographers surrounded them during a special screening event in Mumbai. The couple had stepped out to attend the screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, featuring Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir Requests Photographers to Step Back

As soon as the couple arrived at the venue, paparazzi rushed towards their car to capture pictures. Videos circulating online showed Ranbir visibly annoyed by the crowding. The actor asked photographers to maintain some distance and calmly suggested moving to a better spot where pictures could be taken properly. While his frustration was noticeable, he kept his tone controlled and polite throughout the interaction.

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Alia and Ranbir's Stylish Appearance

For the evening, Ranbir chose a casual yet classy look with a muted teal polo T-shirt and beige trousers. Alia, meanwhile, impressed fans with her chic all-black outfit featuring a structured shirt and wide-legged pants. She completed her look with hoop earrings and a sleek black shoulder bag, keeping her style elegant and minimal.

Fans Defend Ranbir Online

After the videos went viral, many social media users supported Ranbir's reaction and criticised the paparazzi culture around celebrities. Several fans pointed out that photographers should maintain respectful boundaries, especially during personal or family moments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Love & War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Ranbir is gearing up for Ramayana, where he will portray Lord Rama.