Aquila Clouds Launches UK Operations To Redefine Cloud And AI Financial Control

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Aquila Clouds, a Leader in AI powered cloud financial management and FinOps innovation, today announced the launch of its UK operations, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.

As AI and multi-cloud spending spirals globally, the launch delivers AI-speed unified governance across both agentic AI and traditional workloads, controlling consumption-based costs that spike without warning while maximizing ROI.

EXPANDING INTO A HIGH GROWTH STRATEGIC MARKET

As organisations scale multi cloud and AI adoption, traditional approaches to cost management are no longer sufficient. Enterprises are increasingly seeking solutions that go beyond visibility, towards continuous optimisation, governance, and real time financial control.

Aquila Clouds is addressing this shift by redefining how enterprises manage and monetise cloud and AI consumption, enabling organisations to align technology investment directly to business value.

LEADERSHIP TO DRIVE MARKET EXPANSION AND TECHNICAL EXECUTION

To lead its UK operations, Aquila Clouds has appointed Mon Ali as Chief Executive Officer, UK, and Lars Daering as Chief Technology Officer, UK.

Mon Ali brings over 20 years of experience driving growth, innovation, and digital transformation across cloud and enterprise technology. He has delivered over 100 million dollars in cloud and infrastructure revenue and led large scale programmes across public sector, financial services, healthcare, and education.

As CEO of Altiatech, he has built high performing teams and established strategic partnerships with global technology leaders including Microsoft, Cisco, HP, Dell, and Oracle, delivering secure, scalable solutions with measurable business impact.

Lars Daering brings over 30 years of experience helping organisations simplify complex IT environments and strengthen cyber resilience. He specialises in stabilising critical systems, modernising legacy estates, and building secure, scalable operating models across cloud and hybrid environments.

His expertise in cyber security, identity governance, and operational resilience will be critical as enterprises look to securely operationalise increasingly complex cloud and AI ecosystems.

ADVANCING THE ANDROMEDA AGENTIC AI PLATFORM GLOBALLY

The UK expansion introduces Aquila Clouds' Andromeda Agentic AI Platform to the region, enabling organisations to move beyond cost visibility to autonomous financial control, where systems continuously discover, decide, and act on cloud and AI spend in real time.

By combining FinOps, BillOps, and agentic AI in one platform, Aquila Clouds delivers unified cost management, optimisation, and governance across the hybrid cloud technology estate: infrastructure, databases, analytics, AI, and SaaS, eliminating fragmented tools.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

Suchit Kaura, CEO and Co-founder, Aquila Clouds

“The shift to cloud and AI has outpaced traditional financial controls. Our expansion into the UK introduces a new operating model that is autonomous, intelligent, and aligned to business value. With Mon driving market expansion and Lars leading technical execution, we are well positioned to help enterprises achieve true financial control at scale.”

Mon Ali, CEO, UK, Aquila Clouds

“The future of cloud and AI is not just about scale, it is about control, accountability, and measurable value. Aquila Clouds is at the forefront of that shift, and I am excited to lead our UK expansion, helping organisations turn cloud and AI investment into tangible business outcomes.”

ABOUT AQUILA CLOUDS

Aquila Clouds is an AI powered cloud and AI financial management platform that helps organisations understand, control, forecast, and optimise every dollar of cloud and AI spend through its Andromeda Agentic AI Platform.

In production environments, the platform consistently delivers

* 20 percent or more cloud cost savings

* 30 percent or more operational efficiency gains

* Up to 82 percent reduction in billing operations time