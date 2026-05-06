How Can 'Intoxicated' CM Focus On Law And Order: Oppn Targets Punjab Govt Over Twin Explosions (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, May 6 (IANS) Opposition parties on Wednesday intensified their criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab, alleging a deteriorating law and order situation following two consecutive explosions near high-security locations that raised fresh security concerns.

The first incident was reported near the cantonment area in Khasa, Amritsar, around 10:50 P.M. on Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from police and security agencies. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported.

Earlier the same evening, another explosion occurred near the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar at around 8 P.M., which authorities suspect may have been caused by a scooter catching fire.

Condemning the blasts, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia termed the incidents a serious warning for the state administration.

"The reality is that it's a wake-up call for the Punjab government. Our Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann Ji, has become addicted to staying intoxicated. The Chief Minister of a border state like Punjab, which shares a 550-kilometre border with Pakistan, where Pakistan repeatedly tries to create trouble and destabilise peace. If the Chief Minister stays intoxicated all the time, how will he address law and order?" he said.

Majithia further questioned the response of the police and Intelligence agencies. "The situation is such that yesterday, when the Jalandhar blast happened, the Police Commissioner was immediately sent to tell the reporters that it was a scooter fire. The KLA has already claimed responsibility for the blast. This is a failure of the Punjab Police."

"The blast occurred at a place where on one side, there is the BSF Camp, on one side, the Army Cantonment and on the other side, there is the Punjab Armed Police headquarters. This blast was at a place where a significant number of security personnel are stationed. How was no Intelligence received by the Punjab Police? How bad is the law and order situation?" he asked.

"Just hours later, another blast was reported in Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar. Just a week ago, a blast was reported at a railway track, where one person lost his life. Previously, attacks have also been carried out at the police stations. These blasts are ruled out as cylinder blasts and sometimes something else.

"What is the priority of DGP Gaurav Yadav? His priority is not the law and order of Punjab but providing security to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi; he has sent several police personnel there. For the sake of national security, the AAP government should focus on maintaining law and order rather than remaining in power," he added.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also expressed concern over the developments.

"The law and order situation in Punjab is very concerning, and such bomb blasts indicate that all is not well in the state. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister of Punjab to improve the system so that there is no harm to life and property. Such individuals should be identified immediately, and strict legal action should be taken against them," he said.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt also slammed the AAP, highlighting the sensitivity of the state.

"Punjab is a very sensitive state. We have seen many explosions in Punjab in history... The Punjab government, along with the Centre, should first work on national security. But the state itself is stuck in so many problems. Sometimes the chief minister is accused of drinking alcohol, sometimes seven of their MPs defect from the AAP, and sometimes it feels like the state government is falling. The AAP has no control over its leaders or the law and order," he said.