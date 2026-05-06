Goa Viral Video: Parasailing Turns Scary As Woman Nearly Chokes On Tangled Rope

Goa is the go-to place for a fun beach holiday on India's west coast. Its beaches on the Arabian Sea are a huge hit with tourists from all over India and abroad, and it's a top destination for people from Kerala too. Parasailing is one of the biggest attractions there. That's why a video from a woman, talking about a scary parasailing incident in Goa where she almost lost her life, has gone viral on social media.

A one-minute thrill, a fight for my life...

She shared the video of her terrifying experience with a caption that read, "A minute of thrill... almost cost me everything." The video shows the last part of her parasailing ride, as she was being brought back to the boat. But as she got closer, she started getting dunked into the sea repeatedly. You can even hear some people on the boat laughing in the background. But for her, it was a moment of pure terror. She wrote about the fear and pain she went through. 'A fun parasailing experience in Goa ended with me struggling in the middle of the sea. I fell into the water, the rope got tangled around my neck, and suddenly there was just panic, silence, and fear. No camera can capture that feeling when you realise you are no longer in control,' she wrote, also pointing out the laughter she heard while she was fighting for her life.

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'It's not a memory, it's trauma'

'You've lost all control. I was lucky. Someone came and saved me. But not everyone gets a second chance,' she warned. 'If you're trying water sports, please ask questions. Check the safety measures. Trust your gut feeling. Because some experiences don't just become memories, they become trauma.' Her post quickly got a lot of attention on Instagram. Many people commented about how fun holiday activities can turn dangerous. Some pointed out that safety should never be taken for granted, especially with adventure sports at tourist spots. Several users added that while Goa's water sports are generally good, the lack of properly trained staff and good equipment often puts tourists' lives in danger.

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