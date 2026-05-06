Atkinsréalis And Aldar Education Sustain Learning Continuity Through School Of The Future Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Education–industry partnership enabled students across the UAE to continue collaborating, engaging and presenting ideas through distance learning during disruptions

AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering and design consultancy, came together with Aldar Education to sustain future‐focused learning for students across the UAE during a period of distance learning. Through School of the Future, AtkinsRéalis' flagship education–industry programme, this collaboration reinforced the importance of continuity, resilience and long‐term investment in the next generation of learners.

Built on the belief that strong communities are supported by resilient education systems, the programme adapted its delivery while keeping its focus firmly on collaboration, problem‐solving and applied learning. More than 20 schools successfully continued delivering School of the Future during this period, ensuring students remained connected to real‐world, industry‐informed learning rather than allowing participation to pause.

Aldar Education schools played a leading role, providing consistent teacher support, sustaining student engagement and delivering fully virtual finals events that enabled students to present their ideas and celebrate their achievements, despite the absence of physical classrooms or stages. Students continued working in teams, developing solutions linked to challenges such as water scarcity, sustainability and long‐term capability, while building essential future‐ready skills.

“This programme reflects who we are, both as a company and as a part of the communities we serve,” said Campbell Gray, CEO, AtkinsRéalis Middle East.“Even during a period of uncertainty, we stayed the course by supporting educators and students alike and continuing to invest in the next generation of talent. School of the Future is built to help young people develop the skills and confidence they need to shape solutions to the challenges of tomorrow. In a region that is evolving at pace, developing these skills matters now more than ever.”

Across the programme, students worked together online, navigating technical and personal challenges, demonstrating creativity, teamwork and problem‐solving skills under unfamiliar conditions. For many students, the programme provided structure, momentum and a sense of purpose at a time when normal routines were disrupted.

“School of the Future has enabled students to remain engaged and focused despite evolving learning environments,” said Danielle Rooth, Group Head of School Improvement at Aldar Education.“Through thoughtful adaptation in delivery, our educators ensured that students continued to collaborate effectively, develop their ideas, and present their work with confidence. The programme underscores the importance of learning that is practical, relevant, and firmly grounded in real-world challenges.”

As organisations across the region look to strengthen talent pipelines and share best practices, School of the Future offers a clear example of how education–industry partnerships can sustain learning, equip students with future‐ready skills and contribute to longer‐term capability building well beyond the classroom.