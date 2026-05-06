403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Says Proposed Ceasefire Shows ‘Genuine Desire for Peace’
(MENAFN) A ceasefire proposal announced by Kyiv, set to begin on Wednesday, reflects what Ukrainian officials describe as a “genuine desire for peace,” according to reports.
Senior Ukrainian official Kyrylo Budanov said the truce would be maintained if Russia agrees to reciprocate. “If the cessation of fire announced by the President is reciprocated, we will continue it,” he said, adding that the initiative could offer “a glimmer of hope for establishing a lasting peace.”
He noted that the proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not tied to fixed dates or ideological conditions, but instead aims at preserving lives and restoring security. Budanov emphasized that the move demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to ending hostilities.
“The next step is up to the russian federation. Is Moscow ready to prove that human life holds at least some value for them?” he said. “We are closely watching every move of the enemy and are prepared for any developments.”
The comments come after Russia’s Defense Ministry announced a separate ceasefire for May 8–9, coinciding with commemorations of the Soviet victory in World War II. Moscow said it would take “all necessary” measures to ensure security during the period and warned of a “massive” retaliatory response if the celebrations are disrupted, according to reports.
Senior Ukrainian official Kyrylo Budanov said the truce would be maintained if Russia agrees to reciprocate. “If the cessation of fire announced by the President is reciprocated, we will continue it,” he said, adding that the initiative could offer “a glimmer of hope for establishing a lasting peace.”
He noted that the proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not tied to fixed dates or ideological conditions, but instead aims at preserving lives and restoring security. Budanov emphasized that the move demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to ending hostilities.
“The next step is up to the russian federation. Is Moscow ready to prove that human life holds at least some value for them?” he said. “We are closely watching every move of the enemy and are prepared for any developments.”
The comments come after Russia’s Defense Ministry announced a separate ceasefire for May 8–9, coinciding with commemorations of the Soviet victory in World War II. Moscow said it would take “all necessary” measures to ensure security during the period and warned of a “massive” retaliatory response if the celebrations are disrupted, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment