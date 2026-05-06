MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 6 May 2026 at 8:45 am EEST

Sampo launches a buyback programme of EUR 350 million

Sampo's Board of Directors has resolved to launch a EUR 350 million share buyback programme. The aggregate purchase price of the Sampo A shares acquired under the share buyback programme shall not exceed EUR 350 million and the maximum number of Sampo A shares that can be repurchased is 45 million, corresponding to 1,69 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo. The buyback programme will start at the earliest on 7 May 2026 and end no later than 30 October 2026. The buyback programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 22 April 2026.

“Sampo remains committed to deliver attractive capital returns, while operating with a strong but efficient balance sheet. Of the new buyback programme, EUR 250 million is based on the operating result generated in 2025, in line with the Group's distribution policy, while the rest is funded by the sale of NOBA shares in February 2026. The Board will assess its options to increase the programme in the second half of the year should Sampo be successful in generating further excess capital through the disposal of legacy assets at an attractive valuation” says Antti Mäkinen, Chair of the Board.

The purchase price per share shall be no more than the highest price paid for the company's shares in public trading on the day of the repurchase or the offer to repurchase the company's own shares, or alternatively, the average of the share prices (volume weighted average price on the regulated markets where the company's share is admitted to trading) during the five trading days preceding the repurchase or the offer to repurchase the company's own shares. The lowest purchase price per share shall be the price that is 20 per cent lower than the lowest price paid for the company's shares in public trading during the validity of the authorisation until the repurchase or the offer to repurchase the company's own shares. The shares will be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, CBOE, Turquoise and Aquis. In addition to the shares repurchased in public trading, shares may, subject to certain conditions, be acquired in accelerated bookbuilds (ABB) should such be arranged.

The repurchases in public trading will be made in accordance with the safe harbour arrangement of Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Sampo has appointed Morgan Stanley as the lead manager for the share buyback programme. The lead manager will make trading decisions independently of and without influence from Sampo, within the announced limits.

The repurchases will be carried out by using funds in the unrestricted shareholders' equity. The purpose of the repurchased shares is to reduce the capital of Sampo, and the repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Going forward, Sampo will report its share repurchases via stock exchange releases published on a weekly basis.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

