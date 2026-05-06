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Several Countries Condemn UAE Missile, Drone Attacks, Call for Diplomacy
(MENAFN) Several countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, and New Zealand, voiced strong condemnation on Tuesday following missile and drone attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, while calling for diplomatic efforts to resolve escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to reports.
Pakistan’s prime minister expressed solidarity with the UAE, stating, "Pakistan stands firmly with our Emirati brothers and sisters as well as with the Government of the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time." He further emphasized the importance of maintaining calm, adding, "It is absolutely essential that the ceasefire be upheld and respected, to allow necessary diplomatic space for dialogue leading to enduring peace and stability in the region."
Japan’s prime minister also reacted to the developments, saying they are “deeply concerned” over the reported attack on the United Arab Emirates, and noted that Tokyo will continue sustained diplomatic engagement, including high-level talks with involved parties and mediators, in an effort to reduce tensions.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing "deep concern" about the incidents. It stressed that Dhaka "firmly believes that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and urges all parties concerned to refrain from any action that may further aggravate the already volatile situation in the region," reinforcing calls for restraint and peaceful resolution, as stated by reports.
Pakistan’s prime minister expressed solidarity with the UAE, stating, "Pakistan stands firmly with our Emirati brothers and sisters as well as with the Government of the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time." He further emphasized the importance of maintaining calm, adding, "It is absolutely essential that the ceasefire be upheld and respected, to allow necessary diplomatic space for dialogue leading to enduring peace and stability in the region."
Japan’s prime minister also reacted to the developments, saying they are “deeply concerned” over the reported attack on the United Arab Emirates, and noted that Tokyo will continue sustained diplomatic engagement, including high-level talks with involved parties and mediators, in an effort to reduce tensions.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing "deep concern" about the incidents. It stressed that Dhaka "firmly believes that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and urges all parties concerned to refrain from any action that may further aggravate the already volatile situation in the region," reinforcing calls for restraint and peaceful resolution, as stated by reports.
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