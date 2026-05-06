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Cuba Says U.S. Uses Economic Measures to Pressure Island
(MENAFN) Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez fired back at Washington on Tuesday, accusing the US of deliberately intensifying its economic stranglehold on the island through a series of escalating measures.
"The (US) government insists in hinting at a military action against (Cuba) because 'the country is devastated ... and it would be an honor to liberate it,'" Rodriguez said in a post on US social media platform X.
The minister did not stop there, launching a pointed broadside at what he characterized as deliberate economic aggression spanning decades.
"The cynical and hypocritical thing about it is that the US has, for decades, tried to devastate the country by imposing an economic warfare; and that government has been doing so with greater zeal during the last two months through the adoption of two genocidal Executive Orders," he said.
Rodriguez condemned both the economic restrictions and the prospect of military intervention as violations of international law, branding them "international crimes."
"Both the economic blockade and energy siege as well as the new extraterritorial coercive measures; the threat of a military attack and the aggression itself are international crimes," he added.
The sharp rhetoric came the same day US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back against accusations that Washington had imposed a fuel embargo on Havana, notwithstanding US threats to levy tariffs on any country supplying oil to the island.
"There's no oil blockade on Cuba, per se," Rubio said at a news briefing.
'In four months, only one fuel tanker has arrived in Cuba'
Cuba is grappling with a deepening fuel crisis following a US oil embargo that took effect on Jan. 30, triggering widespread power outages across the country. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that Cuba is "next" in line following military operations against Iran, and has predicted the Caribbean nation will fail "soon."
Rodriguez wasted no time rebutting Rubio's denial, accusing the top US diplomat of deliberately misleading the public.
"He has simply chosen to lie. He contradicts the President and the White House Spokesperson," he said.
The minister pointed to a Jan. 29 executive order signed by Trump — which threatens tariffs against nations exporting fuel to Cuba — as the driving force behind a dramatic collapse in energy shipments to the island.
"In four months, only one fuel tanker has arrived in Cuba. All our suppliers are intimidated and threatened in violation of free trade rules and freedom of navigation," he said.
Rodriguez also highlighted a May 1 executive order establishing secondary sanctions across the energy sector, describing it as yet another layer of pressure cutting off Cuba's access to fuel.
"The Secretary knows very well the damage and suffering that the criminal oil siege he himself proposed to his President is causing the Cuban people today," Rodriguez said.
"The (US) government insists in hinting at a military action against (Cuba) because 'the country is devastated ... and it would be an honor to liberate it,'" Rodriguez said in a post on US social media platform X.
The minister did not stop there, launching a pointed broadside at what he characterized as deliberate economic aggression spanning decades.
"The cynical and hypocritical thing about it is that the US has, for decades, tried to devastate the country by imposing an economic warfare; and that government has been doing so with greater zeal during the last two months through the adoption of two genocidal Executive Orders," he said.
Rodriguez condemned both the economic restrictions and the prospect of military intervention as violations of international law, branding them "international crimes."
"Both the economic blockade and energy siege as well as the new extraterritorial coercive measures; the threat of a military attack and the aggression itself are international crimes," he added.
The sharp rhetoric came the same day US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back against accusations that Washington had imposed a fuel embargo on Havana, notwithstanding US threats to levy tariffs on any country supplying oil to the island.
"There's no oil blockade on Cuba, per se," Rubio said at a news briefing.
'In four months, only one fuel tanker has arrived in Cuba'
Cuba is grappling with a deepening fuel crisis following a US oil embargo that took effect on Jan. 30, triggering widespread power outages across the country. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that Cuba is "next" in line following military operations against Iran, and has predicted the Caribbean nation will fail "soon."
Rodriguez wasted no time rebutting Rubio's denial, accusing the top US diplomat of deliberately misleading the public.
"He has simply chosen to lie. He contradicts the President and the White House Spokesperson," he said.
The minister pointed to a Jan. 29 executive order signed by Trump — which threatens tariffs against nations exporting fuel to Cuba — as the driving force behind a dramatic collapse in energy shipments to the island.
"In four months, only one fuel tanker has arrived in Cuba. All our suppliers are intimidated and threatened in violation of free trade rules and freedom of navigation," he said.
Rodriguez also highlighted a May 1 executive order establishing secondary sanctions across the energy sector, describing it as yet another layer of pressure cutting off Cuba's access to fuel.
"The Secretary knows very well the damage and suffering that the criminal oil siege he himself proposed to his President is causing the Cuban people today," Rodriguez said.
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