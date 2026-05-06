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Vietjet Unveils Mega Summer Sale: 11 Million Tickets, Up To 100% Off For Indian Travellers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 6, 2026 – Vietjet is rolling out a mega Summer 2026 promotion, offering 11 million tickets with discounts of up to 100%. The limited-time offer is open for booking till 10:29 PM on May 7, 2026 (IST) on its official website and mobile app.
As part of the campaign, 10 million Deluxe tickets are available at 30% off (excluding taxes and fees) across Vietjet's network for travel until August 31, 2026. Travellers can use promo code SALE55DLX to avail the offer. Deluxe fares include 20kg checked baggage, free seat selection, and flexible travel changes.
In addition, 1 million Eco tickets are being offered at 100% discount (excluding taxes and fees) with promo code SALE55, valid for travel between September 5, 2026 and March 31, 2027. Eco passengers booking during the promotion will also receive 20kg complimentary checked baggage.
To make the offer even more exciting, passengers who book between now and May 19, 2026 will receive a lucky draw entry for the“Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold” program (**), with prizes including pure gold, silver, e-vouchers worth up to VND15 million (approx. INR54,000), and other rewards.
For Indian travellers increasingly looking for affordable and value-driven international travel, this offer further strengthens Vietjet's appeal. The airline currently connects Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, making it easier than ever to explore Vietnam and other Southeast Asian destinations. With a growing international network, Vietjet also connects Indian passengers to destinations across Asia-Pacific including Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea.
Onboard, passengers can enjoy fresh hot meals and popular Vietnamese dishes like pho, banh mi, and iced milk coffee, along with international options. Flights are operated on a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey.
(*) Travel periods and conditions may vary by route. Blackout dates may apply. Please refer here.
(**) For more details about the“Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold” program, please refer here.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
As part of the campaign, 10 million Deluxe tickets are available at 30% off (excluding taxes and fees) across Vietjet's network for travel until August 31, 2026. Travellers can use promo code SALE55DLX to avail the offer. Deluxe fares include 20kg checked baggage, free seat selection, and flexible travel changes.
In addition, 1 million Eco tickets are being offered at 100% discount (excluding taxes and fees) with promo code SALE55, valid for travel between September 5, 2026 and March 31, 2027. Eco passengers booking during the promotion will also receive 20kg complimentary checked baggage.
To make the offer even more exciting, passengers who book between now and May 19, 2026 will receive a lucky draw entry for the“Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold” program (**), with prizes including pure gold, silver, e-vouchers worth up to VND15 million (approx. INR54,000), and other rewards.
For Indian travellers increasingly looking for affordable and value-driven international travel, this offer further strengthens Vietjet's appeal. The airline currently connects Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, making it easier than ever to explore Vietnam and other Southeast Asian destinations. With a growing international network, Vietjet also connects Indian passengers to destinations across Asia-Pacific including Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea.
Onboard, passengers can enjoy fresh hot meals and popular Vietnamese dishes like pho, banh mi, and iced milk coffee, along with international options. Flights are operated on a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey.
(*) Travel periods and conditions may vary by route. Blackout dates may apply. Please refer here.
(**) For more details about the“Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold” program, please refer here.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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