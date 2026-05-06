Rejuva Fresh Launches Powerful Next-Gen 80W Reveal PRO CO2 Laser

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The leading U.S.-based aesthetic device manufacturer introduces 80W high-power technology, featuring MIX Mode and ultra-short pulse widths for deeper penetration, scar and wrinkle reduction, and faster treatment sessions.

Rejuva Fresh ®, a groundbreaking innovator in skin science technology, today announced a significant upgrade to its flagship CO2 fractional laser system, the RevealTM PRO SuperPulse CO2 Laser (80W, Digital). Now boasting an impressive 80W high-power system and ultra-short pulse width, the new Reveal PRO enables providers to achieve deeper, more precise results, superior skin rejuvenation, and improved safety, facilitating faster, more dramatic transformations for patients.

The upgraded Reveal PRO (80W, Digital) is now available in the U.S. and Canada, offering unprecedented power for tackling severe skin damage and stubborn imperfections. The increased power allows for faster remodeling of severe scars, deeper wrinkle reduction, and superior results on thickened, photo-aged skin.

Key Advancements in the New RevealTM PRO SuperPulse CO2 Laser (80W, Digital):

. 80W High-Power System & Short Pulse: Delivers deeper penetration and superior tissue ablation for severe scars and deep wrinkles.

. ULTRA Strengthened Pulse: Provides enhanced energy, profound peeling, and intensified thermal effect to address severe aging and tissue damage.

. Fewer Treatment Sessions: High-power performance enables significant results in fewer sessions compared to lower-power devices.

. Innovative MIX Mode: Allows operators to treat both superficial and deep skin layers simultaneously with independent, precise control over intensity, pattern, and ablation depth.

. Fully Digital System: Designed to deliver fast, accurate results with a high level of precision and efficiency.

. Real-Time Contact Detection: Enhances safety and supports even energy distribution across the treatment area.

. Versatile Fractional Heads: Features 120μm spots for scars and wrinkles, 300μm spots for pores and texture, and 1000μm spots for skin toning, plus multiple precise surgical handpieces.

. Adjustable Power: While optimized for high-power treatments, the system retains the ability to perform delicate, low-power, low-downtime treatments similar to COOL PEEL.

“We are very excited to unlock more of the Reveal PRO CO2 system's potential with the launch of this higher-power machine and its additional versatility enhancements,” said Polly Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Rejuva Fresh.“Patients can benefit from Reveal's effective, precise technology across a wide range of treatment goals, while practitioners gain a powerful platform designed to support patient retention and strong return on investment.”

The upgraded FDA-cleared Reveal PRO CO2 laser is one of the most powerful and precise CO2 laser systems available today. With seven operating modes and customizable healing zones, it offers a flexible solution for providers looking to meet the growing need for advanced aesthetic treatments. These treatments include facial rejuvenation, body tightening, and vaginal tightening, all designed to address different patient needs.

Comprehensive Treatment Capabilities:

The new Reveal PRO CO2 is designed for the effective treatment of:

. Sun-damaged skin

. Surgical and acne scars

. Large pores

. Skin rejuvenation and resurfacing

. Dyschromia and pigmentation

. Fine lines and wrinkles

. Stretch marks

. Warts and nevus

About Rejuva Fresh, LLC.

Rejuva Fresh® is a leading aesthetic equipment developer based in the United States and prioritizes offering powerful state-of-the-art technology combined with top-notch customer support. One of the fastest-growing companies in the aesthetic device industry, Rejuva Fresh® offers a wide selection of FDA-cleared systems that address nearly every non-invasive aesthetic and wellness need. Rejuva Fresh®'s product portfolio provides significant competitive advantages for practices and patients, thanks to its independent business model, focus on technological advancement, and strong partnerships. Invest in Rejuva Fresh® scientifically developed devices, and get comprehensive support from industry experts to achieve optimal clinical results and maximize your return on investment.

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