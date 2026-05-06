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US Embassy Issues Warning Over Threats to Americans in Iraq

US Embassy Issues Warning Over Threats to Americans in Iraq


2026-05-06 01:10:05
(MENAFN) According to reports, the US Embassy in Iraq has cautioned that armed groups aligned with Iran continue to pose a threat to American citizens and interests inside the country.

In a statement, the embassy said that “Iraqi terrorist militias aligned with Iran” are still planning potential attacks. It also alleged that certain actors connected to Iraqi state structures are providing varying forms of support to these groups.

As stated by reports, US nationals have been strongly advised not to travel to Iraq under any circumstances, while those already in the country have been urged to leave as soon as possible.

The embassy noted that operations remain ongoing under limited staffing conditions to assist citizens, but warned against visiting diplomatic facilities in person due to heightened security risks. Instead, Americans were instructed to communicate with officials through remote channels.

The warning comes amid continued regional instability following recent military escalations and unresolved tensions, which have contributed to an elevated threat environment across parts of the Middle East.

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