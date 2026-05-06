Vande Bharat Sees Strong Uptake In J & K



16,349 Passengers, 82% Average Occupancy In 4 Days Modern Amenities, Smooth Ride Draw Positive Feedback

Srinagar- The valley's rail story has entered a new chapter, and passengers are stepping in with visible enthusiasm. In just four days of its debut run between Jammu and Srinagar, the Vande Bharat Express has not only filled seats but also signalled a shift in how people choose to travel across Jammu and Kashmir.

Launched on May 2, the semi-high-speed train has carried 16,349 passengers till May 5, recording an average occupancy of around 82 per cent, according to railway officials. The early response, they said, reflects growing trust in faster, more comfortable rail connectivity in the region.

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What stands out is the sharp rise in demand within days of its introduction. On May 4, the service operated at about 82 per cent occupancy, with nearly 4,680 passengers travelling across two pairs of trains. A day later, the numbers surged, with occupancy touching 96 per cent when only a single pair of trains was operational under the weekly schedule. Around 2,744 passengers travelled in each direction on May 5.

Officials attribute the growing footfall to a mix of factors, including the ongoing tourist season and the appeal of a modern travel experience. The train's speed, premium onboard services and improved ride quality appear to be drawing both tourists and pilgrims away from conventional options.

Passengers have particularly appreciated the smooth, jerk-free ride along the region's winding terrain, along with upgraded seating and onboard catering services. For many, the journey itself has become part of the attraction.

Railway authorities in the Jammu division have been carrying out regular inspections to ensure that service standards are maintained as demand rises. The focus, officials said, remains on delivering a consistent and reliable experience.

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Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the strong start is indicative of the broader transformation underway in Indian Railways.

“The surge in occupancy from 82 to 96 per cent within two days is a matter of immense pride. We are glad that passengers are satisfied and are considering this train a reliable travel option,” he said.

He added that passenger feedback is being closely monitored to further refine services. With the tourism season picking up pace, officials expect the Vande Bharat Express to operate at near full capacity in the coming days, reinforcing its place as a key link in the region's evolving transport landscape.

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