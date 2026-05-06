Carla Liuzzo

Senior Lecturer, Graduate School of Business, Queensland University of Technology

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Carla is a Senior Lecturer in the Graduate School of Business, based in Brisbane, Queensland. Bringing diverse real-world experience in government relations across Australia and the Gulf Arab countries to her research and teaching, Carla is dedicated to reshaping business education. Her focus is on integrating degrowth principles into business education to address the pressing sustainability challenges of our time. Carla's current research intersects political economy with the scholarship of teaching and learning to develop forward-thinking educational strategies for executive education. As a lecturer, Carla hopes to inspire and engage students with authenticity, emphasising the importance of stakeholder engagement, crisis communications, and effective management within governmental contexts. Carla's goal is to empower future business, nonprofit, and governmental leaders to navigate complex challenges while leading sustainably and ethically. Carla is passionate about fostering a collaborative global community where we work collectively to create value and enhance well-being for all.



2025–present Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology 2017–2025 Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology



2016 Macquarie University, PhD

2011 University of Leciester, Masters of Arts in International Relations 2004 University of Technology Sydney, Bachelor of Business

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