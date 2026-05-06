IBA Introduces Myqa Startrack3 For Fast, High Resolution Linac QA With A Single Detector Setup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One setup. One detector. Complete beam insight.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 06 May 2026 – (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and a global provider of dosimetry and quality assurance (QA) solutions, today announces the launch of myQA StarTrack3, the next generation of IBA's 2D ionization chamber array for machine QA, designed to streamline and standardize machine QA measurements in radiation therapy, equivalent to water tank accuracy. myQA StarTrack3 detector enables precise assessment of beam profiles and supports QA analysis across multiple photon and electron energies in a matter of seconds.

myQA StarTrack3 sets a new standard on the market with its ability to perform comprehensive linear‐accelerator (linac) beam QA with water tank quality and demonstrates IBA's leading position in innovation and cutting-edge quality assurance solutions. As radiotherapy techniques continue to evolve, medical physics teams are challenged to perform comprehensive machine QA efficiently while maintaining accuracy and consistency. IBA aims to provide solutions that accelerate quality assurance workflows and help medical teams deliver safer treatments with confidence.

Designed to improve monthly and annual workflow efficiency, myQA StarTrack3 enables a wide range of machine QA measurements using a single detector setup, reducing complexity while providing detailed insights into real-time beam performance. The high-resolution (2.5mm) ion chamber array of up to 34x34 cm2 (at isocenter) delivers fast and reliable results in under five minutes from setup to acquisition. A rechargeable battery and wireless data transfer supports flexible, cable-free operation, helping clinical teams move quickly between treatment rooms.

The solution also includes a new web-based software platform, providing a centralized repository for QA data accessible anytime and from anywhere. The software contains built-in machine QA tests and flexible analysis protocols supporting routine beam QA as well as detailed beam assessment, in real time.

Commenting on the launch, Jean-Marc Bothy, president of IBA Dosimetry, said:“myQA StarTrack3 simplifies machine QA while ensuring best in class measurement quality. With high spatial resolution, fast acquisition and integrated software workflows, it supports medical physics teams in delivering consistent and efficient QA across their clinical operations. With myQA StarTrack3, we continue to focus on practical solutions that align with clinical reality. One detector, one setup, and one platform for data analysis enables confident decision making while reducing the operational burden of machine QA.”

IBA will present myQA StarTrack3 at the ESTRO 2026 Annual Congress in Stockholm, Sweden, from May 15 to May 18, 2026 on Booth C11:59.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB and Bloomberg

More information can be found at:

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Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability

+32 10 475 890

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