Oil Refinery In Leningrad Region Halts Refining After Drone Attack Reuters
The sources said it was hard to estimate the time required for repairs of the damaged units, adding that several secondary units were also damaged.Read also: Two oil refining units damaged: General Staff clarifies results of strike on Kirishi Oil Refinery
The refinery, controlled by Surgutneftegaz, has already been targeted by drone attacks earlier this year.
Its processing capacity is about 20 million tonnes of oil per year (roughly 400,000 barrels per day). In recent years, it has processed nearly 18 million tonnes annually, accounting for around 7% of Russia's total refining capacity.
Surgutneftegaz did not respond to requests for comment.
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