U.S. State Department Approves $374M Bomb Kit Package For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced in a State Department statement released on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian government requested to purchase 1,200 KMU-572 JDAM kits and 332 KMU-556 JDAM kits. The package also includes FMU-139 fuze systems, support equipment, spare parts, consumables, technical documentation, software, logistics support, transportation services, and other related elements.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the statement said.

Boeing Company has been designated as the principal contractor.

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As reported by Ukrinform, the defense budget proposal for 2027 put forward by the administration of President Donald Trump does not include military assistance for Ukraine.

At the same time, Trump has frequently emphasized that the United States sells weapons to NATO countries for onward transfer to Ukraine.