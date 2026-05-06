TN Polls: TVK Mlas In Resort Congress To Support Vijay-Led Party

TVK MLAs Housed in Mamallapuram Resort

Following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections results, 108 victorious TVK MLAs, including those from distant regions, have been housed in a private luxury resort in Mamallapuram on Wednesday. The arrangement comes after a meeting with party leader Vijay. To ensure security, a heavy police presence has been deployed around the resort, with increased surveillance in place. Over 50 MLAs are currently staying at the Four Points Star hotel in Poonjeri, Mamallapuram, and more TVK MLAs are expected to arrive through the day. The party continues to strategise post-election developments.

Congress Extends Support to Form Government

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress has unanimously decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in the state, after the Vijay-led party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly elections, sources said. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai chaired a late-night virtual meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss the possibility of extending support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, which has won 108 seats in the Assembly elections.

According to the Tamil Nadu Congress, the Google Meet session held late into the night saw detailed deliberations on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu and the strategic implications of aligning with TVK.

In Delhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had confirmed that Vijay had sought Congress' support in Tamil Nadu. He stated that the party leadership has directed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committe to take a final decision.

Election Background and Seat Distribution

Earlier, on May 4, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic breakthrough in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party. TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling 10 seats short of a majority. It is seeking support from the smaller parties in both the DMK and ADMK camps. The Congress has five seats, while PMK has four seats, and CPI, CPI(M), and VCK hold two seats each. These parties may extend support to the Vijay-led party.

Shift in Political Dynamics

Congress extending support to the TVK marks a decisive shift not only in Tamil Nadu but at the Centre also, where the Congress allies with the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the INDIA bloc. The Opposition camps will have to reconsider the dynamics between the parties and their strategy ahead of the 2029 General Elections.

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