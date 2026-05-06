Spain Says Will Receive Hantavirus-Linked Cruise Ship In Canary Islands

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, May 6 (IANS) Spain will receive the hantavirus-linked vessel MV Hondius in the Canary Islands in accordance with international law and the spirit of humanitarianism, the Spanish Health Ministry said in a statement on social media.

According to the statement posted on Tuesday (local time), the World Health Organization (WHO), in coordination with the European Union, has requested the Spanish government to receive the vessel currently located near Cape Verde, where hantavirus infection cases were detected during its voyage.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the situation on board to determine which individuals require urgent evacuation in Cape Verde. The remaining passengers and crew will continue to the Canary Islands, with arrival expected within three to four days. The specific port of call has not yet been decided, reports Xinhua news agency.

Upon arrival, passengers and crew will undergo medical examinations and be managed through specially arranged facilities and transport systems for handling and transfer. The process will be carried out in a way that avoids contact with the local population. These measures will be implemented in accordance with unified case and contact management protocols developed by the WHO and ECDC, ensuring necessary safety guarantees.

The Spanish government said further details will be announced once the WHO and ECDC finalise the operational plan, and updates will be provided as implementation progresses.

Dutch cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed late Tuesday that two crew members of MV Hondius suspected of having hantavirus and another individual associated with the guest who passed away on Saturday will be evacuated to the Netherlands, though no specific timeline has been provided.

The Spanish statement explained that Cape Verde lacks the capacity to carry out the operation, making the Canary Islands the nearest suitable location. As part of the operation, the Spanish government has also accepted a request from the Dutch government to receive a seriously ill doctor from the vessel, who will be transported to the Canary Islands by medical aircraft.