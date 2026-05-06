TN Plus-Two Results Likely To Be Delayed Amid Govt Transition

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 6 (IANS) The declaration of the Tamil Nadu Class 12 (Plus-Two) public examination results is likely to be delayed due to the ongoing transition in the state government following the Assembly election results, according to sources in the School Education and Examination Departments.

The Higher Secondary public examinations were conducted across Tamil Nadu from March 2 to March 26, with nearly eight lakh students appearing for the exams statewide. The valuation of answer sheets was completed between April 6 and April 20, and officials had initially planned to release the results on May 8 as announced earlier.

Students and parents across the state have been eagerly awaiting the publication of the results, especially after the completion of the evaluation process and uploading of marks to the official examination portal. However, officials indicated that the announcement may now be postponed because the formal approval required from the government has not yet been obtained in the wake of the recent political developments in the state.

Senior officials in the School Education Department and the Directorate of Government Examinations said all technical preparations for publishing the results had already been completed.

“The valuation process is over, and students' marks have been uploaded to the website. But since there is currently a change in government, permission must be obtained from the new administration before the results can be officially released,” an official said.

Sources added that the Education Department is awaiting the formation of the new government and the completion of administrative procedures before seeking final clearance for the release of the results.

The delay, though expected to be temporary, has created anxiety among students who are preparing for higher education admissions and entrance procedures dependent on their Plus-Two marks.

Officials, however, assured that the results would be published soon after the necessary approvals are secured. They also stated that steps are being taken to complete the remaining formalities at the earliest so that students are not affected further.

The Tamil Nadu Plus-Two examinations are considered one of the most important academic milestones in the state, determining admissions to undergraduate courses, professional programmes and various higher education streams.