ULFA-I Cadre Nabbed In Assam's Sivasagar Pistol, Grenades Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 6 (IANS) Assam Police have apprehended a suspected cadre of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) during an operation in Sivasagar district and recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from his possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested militant has been identified as Rontu Asom alias Biren Chetia, a resident of Bejpathar village under Moran Police Station in Dibrugarh district.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out in the Palengi area in Dimow following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of the ULFA-I cadre.

During the search operation, security personnel recovered one pistol, 10 rounds of live ammunition and eight grenades from the possession of the accused.

The police later took the militant into custody for further interrogation. Officials said the arrested cadre is suspected to have links with the operational network of the proscribed insurgent group in Upper Assam.

Security agencies are now probing whether he was involved in attempts to regroup sleeper modules or facilitate the movement of arms and explosives in the region.

Police sources indicated that further investigations are underway to ascertain possible links of the accused with other active members of the outfit.

The arrest comes amid intensified anti-insurgency operations launched by Assam Police and other security agencies against ULFA-I across the state in recent months.

Security forces have stepped up surveillance and search operations in Upper Assam districts following intelligence reports about renewed attempts by the outfit to revive its activities and recruit local youths.

Over the past few months, several alleged sympathisers and cadres of ULFA-I have been detained from districts including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo and Sivasagar. Arms, ammunition and incriminating documents were also seized during multiple operations carried out jointly by the Assam Police and central security agencies.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly asserted that the state government would continue its crackdown on insurgent activities and maintain strict vigil against attempts to disturb peace in Assam.