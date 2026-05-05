HEC Paris, Doha To Hold Online Info Session For Executive MBA Emerging Leaders Track
Designed for ambitious professionals with at least 5 years of work experience, the programme equips participants with advanced leadership capabilities and a strategic mindset to accelerate their careers or launch businesses.
Alumni will also share insights on how the EMBA contributed to their transformation and opened new opportunities.
Upon registration, attendees will receive a confirmation e-mail with a link to join the session.HEC Paris HEC Paris Doha Education QATAR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment