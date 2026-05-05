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HEC Paris, Doha To Hold Online Info Session For Executive MBA Emerging Leaders Track

HEC Paris, Doha To Hold Online Info Session For Executive MBA Emerging Leaders Track


2026-05-05 11:12:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HEC Paris, ranked among the world's top business schools, invites professionals in Qatar to an online info session on its Executive MBA Emerging Leaders Track on May 13 from 5.30pm-6.30pm. The session will be led by Dr Wolfgang Amann, Professor of Strategy and Leadership at HEC Paris.

Designed for ambitious professionals with at least 5 years of work experience, the programme equips participants with advanced leadership capabilities and a strategic mindset to accelerate their careers or launch businesses.

Alumni will also share insights on how the EMBA contributed to their transformation and opened new opportunities.

Upon registration, attendees will receive a confirmation e-mail with a link to join the session.

HEC Paris HEC Paris Doha Education QATAR

MENAFN05052026000067011011ID1111073990



Gulf Times

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